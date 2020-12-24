Metro & Crime

Police beef-up security over DSS alert

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Lagos State Police Command said it had beefed up security around churches, mosques and public installations across the state over alleged planned bombing of federal and state facilities as well as worship centres by some terrorists.

 

The Department of State Services (DSS) had on Tuesday alerted Nigerians about plans by “enemies of state” to unleash terror on vulnerable places, including critical infrastructure, places of worship, as well as recreational centres during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

 

It said the plot would be executed through the use of explosives, suicide bombing and other weapons. Addressing journalists yesterday at the state Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, on strategy put in place to ensure a peaceful Yuletide, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said security had been beefed up around key areas to forestall any such attack in the state. Odumosu said the command was also aware of such privileged information and had taken proactive steps to secure all those residing in the state.

 

He said: “We are aware of the security alert. We have also taken steps to ensure that lives and property of those residing in the state are secured. “We advise everybody to go about their duty without any fear of attack, harassment or molestation.

 

“Aside, we are also aware that mischief-makers use same antics to cause tension. We have deployed a cutting-edge technology to monitor movement of people in and out of Lagos.

“We would also advise parents and guardians to warn their wards to stay away from trouble-prone areas because anyone arrested for causing mayhem in any part of the state will be made to face the wrath of the law.” The police chief warned parents and guardians to advise their children to desist from the use of fireworks or firecrackers as the law banning its usage was still in place.

 

Odumosu, who also said the command would not tolerate attacks on policemen by thugs and commercial motorcycle riders, warned that any such plan would be vehemently resisted.

 

He added: “Considering the security situation in the country, driving without vehicle number plate fixed in front and back and the use of tinted vehicles is outlawed.

 

“More plainclothes policemen have been deployed to crime prone areas. The 12am to 4am curfew is still being enforced.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Group postpones Interswitch SPAK competition

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Due to the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic, the Interswitch Group has postponed the 2020/2021 edition of its annual InterswitchSPAK National Science competition. This is in considerations for the health, safety and general well-being of thousands of young students and other stakeholders involved in the qualifying examinations. The examinations include masterclasses and national science competitions across Nigeria […]
Metro & Crime

DCO, protester killed in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran and Lateef Dada

  A Divisional Crime Office (DCO), DSP Augustine Ogbeche, and a civilian were killed yesterday during a clash between the police and #End- SARS protesters at Atan-Ota in Ado- Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State. Thugs also attempted to torch the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC).   A Divisional Police Officer, (DPO), SP Sikiru […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: LCC presents footage from Lekki Toll Plaza to Lagos Judicial Panel

Posted on Author Reporter

  The judicial panel of inquiry set up by the Lagos State government to investigate cases of police brutality and extrajudicial killings has commenced another sitting. The sitting began at 10:27 am on Saturday with the Lekki Concession Company being called first to give its testimony. They are playing footage from the incidents of October […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: