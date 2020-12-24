Police beef-up security over DSS alert

Lagos State Police Command said it had beefed up security around churches, mosques and public installations across the state over alleged planned bombing of federal and state facilities as well as worship centres by some terrorists.

The Department of State Services (DSS) had on Tuesday alerted Nigerians about plans by “enemies of state” to unleash terror on vulnerable places, including critical infrastructure, places of worship, as well as recreational centres during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

It said the plot would be executed through the use of explosives, suicide bombing and other weapons. Addressing journalists yesterday at the state Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, on strategy put in place to ensure a peaceful Yuletide, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said security had been beefed up around key areas to forestall any such attack in the state. Odumosu said the command was also aware of such privileged information and had taken proactive steps to secure all those residing in the state.

He said: “We are aware of the security alert. We have also taken steps to ensure that lives and property of those residing in the state are secured. “We advise everybody to go about their duty without any fear of attack, harassment or molestation.

“Aside, we are also aware that mischief-makers use same antics to cause tension. We have deployed a cutting-edge technology to monitor movement of people in and out of Lagos.

“We would also advise parents and guardians to warn their wards to stay away from trouble-prone areas because anyone arrested for causing mayhem in any part of the state will be made to face the wrath of the law.” The police chief warned parents and guardians to advise their children to desist from the use of fireworks or firecrackers as the law banning its usage was still in place.

Odumosu, who also said the command would not tolerate attacks on policemen by thugs and commercial motorcycle riders, warned that any such plan would be vehemently resisted.

He added: “Considering the security situation in the country, driving without vehicle number plate fixed in front and back and the use of tinted vehicles is outlawed.

“More plainclothes policemen have been deployed to crime prone areas. The 12am to 4am curfew is still being enforced.”

