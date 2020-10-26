Police begin recovery of looted properties in C’River

The Cross River State Police Command has started recording positive results with the arrest of some of those who vandalized various government and private properties in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

Besides some looted items seen at various street corners as abandoned by suspected looters in fear of the house to house search order directed by government, the combined security stop and search action has also yielded results with the arrest of some suspects.

Responding to newsmen request for an update on Monday, the Cross River Commisioner of Police, Abdulkadir Jimoh said they have so far recovered a lot of looted items and have apprehended many.

“We have up to 80 suspects in different facilities arrested in connection with looting of private offices, homes as well as those who invaded the office of a National Assembly member, carting away various empowerment items including tricycles, stage and sound equipment from Calabar International Conference Center (CICC).

He urged the traditional institutions, community leaders, faith organisations, youth groups as well as community policing committees to expose looters.

