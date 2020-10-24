Police blame IPOB for violent protests in Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command yesterday alleged that members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were responsible for the violence in parts of the State under the guise of #EndSARS.

Recall that some armed protesters killed two policemen and burnt about 15 vehicles, including one Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) after invading the Oyigbo Area Command, Oyigbo and Afam Police Stations, forcing Governor Nyesom Wike to announce a 24 hour curfew in the area.

But even after the governor declared the curfew, there was another round of violent protest in the council area.

