Police boss tasks officers on respect for human rights

The Police Commissioner of the Cross River State Command, Mr. Aminu Alhassan has warned officers and men of the Command to respect the rights of citizens while carrying out their lawful duties. Alhassan, who addressed newsmen yesterday in Calabar, the state capital, shortly after his official assumption of duty, however, disclosed that his men arrested a 21-year-old man, Godwin Ubung, with a multi-purpose machine gun, an AK 47 as well as live ammunition. While counselling officers and men of the police to be professional in curbing security threats in the state, the police boss said that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Baba Ahmed Alkali was averse to impunity. While saying that he was willing to ensure that peoples’ rights were respected during his tenure, Alhassan noted: “The Inspector General of Police has said we should respect the rights of the citizens and I have resolved that we must have respect for human rights as well as observing international policing standards.
