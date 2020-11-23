‘Police brutality accounts for Nigeria’s failed democracy’

Kingsley Okon Akaiso is an alumnus of the University of Abuja. Akaiso, who hails from Oruko Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, was called to Bar in 2018. He speaks on #EndSARS, hares law journey with JOHN CHIKEZIE

Background

My name is Kingsley Okon Akaiso, an alumnus of the University of Abuja. I hail from Urueoffong/ Oruko Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom State. I was called to the Bar in 2018 after graduating from the Nigerian Law School, Yola campus. I am currently the managing partner at O.E.M. Akaiso and Associates, Uyo.

What is your take on the issue of police brutality which gave rise to the #ENDSARS protest in Nigeria?

I strongly believe that police brutality is one of the symptoms of our failed democracy and retrogressive justice system. The Nigerian Police Force is a poster child of a long history of human rights abuses and the #EndSARS protest was inevitable and a bold way of speaking the truth to power.

How would you look at the federal government’s latest steps at freezing bank accounts, arrest and arraignment of #EndSARS?

It simply shows the flagrant disregard to the Nigerian citizen’s constitutional rights and a shameless attempt by the government to stifle the process and intimidate legitimate peaceful protesters

This is an opportunity for the judiciary to etch its name in Gold by ensuring that these innocent Nigerians are protected as the court is the last hope of the common man. But it’s quite disheartening that a court of competent jurisdiction would grant such orders as to freeze accounts of peaceful protesters.

Despite the superior court judgment that freezing of accounts can only be done on conviction, some elements in the judiciary have continued to grant these disheartening and illegal Orders for no justifiable reasons. it is a bad precedent and a question mark on our judicial integrity.

What is the role of the military in a protest and how to intervene?

The military has no part to play in a protest unless it degenerates into a national security breach. In the case of Nigeria, the military is often times deployed without any credible reasons. The Nigerian military acts outside its legal power and nothing is left of its integrity.

The military must show the highest level of professionalism and compliance with standard practices. The recent CNN investigative report shows that the activities and involvement of the military in the recent #ENDSARS protest is questionable and a huge concern globally.

However, there are sanctions which can be handed down by international criminal court, but firstly the government must take responsibility and show its commitment to do better.

And the Nigerian military must also accept its shortcomings and breach of public trust, instead of resorting to a faceless denial and counter accusation.

The army and the police have been accused of shooting and killing peaceful #ENDSARS protesters. If the Panel of Inquiry finds this allegation to be true, what do you think should be the right steps for getting justice for the slain youths?

Ideally, if the Nigerian police and the military are found culpable as alleged, I will suggest that the families of the victims be compensated heavily by the government.

While the Officers that responsible no matter how highly placed, should be summarily dismissed, prosecuted and convicted by a court of competent jurisdiction so as to serve as a deterrent.

However, the Panel of Inquiry will end as a futile exercise and the report will be abandoned just like various other committees or panel ever set up in Nigeria. Sadly, we live in a country where impunity is always reinforced no matter the sound diagnosis and potent antidotes duly suggested.

What would say is the position of the law regarding the parading of suspects by the police?

I must strongly say that such act of parading suspectsisillegalandaclearabuseof thepresumption of innocence and right to human dignity. The consequences of parading a police suspect simply suggests or depicts that he or she is guilty and convicted by the court of public opinion.

But on the contrary, where the paraded suspect is thereafter discharged and acquitted by a court of competent jurisdiction, the man lives with the stigma.

Therefore, the ultimate justice lacks substance because an innocent man has already been portrayed as a criminal to the whole world. This procedure is rightly condemnable and should be highly discouraged.

Can the protesters petition the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) if their rights to a peaceful assembly are being violated?

Yes, the protesters can petition the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) if their right to peaceful assembly is violated. Especially, since Nigerian is a signatory to the treaty and member country of ICCPR.

The world is a global village and Nigerian Government must be held responsible and accountable for denigrating the lawful rights of its citizens.

