Police brutality: Adamawa judicial panel to commence sitting Nov 17

The judicial panel of inquiry set up by the Adamawa State government to investigate issues of police brutality, human rights abuse or related extra-judicial killings in the state will commence sitting on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Security, Government House, Yola, Suleiman Usman, urged the general public to forward their complaints, petitions and memoranda to the panel.

“The panel chaired by Justice Adamu Hobon (rtd), is inviting memoranda, complaints and petitions on police brutality and torture from affected members of the public.” The statement added that physical submission of petitions or oral lodging of complaints shall be at the Universal Basic Education Board Conference Hall or via the underlisted channels from 9a.m.

to closing hours daily for two weeks, beginning from Tuesday, November 10, 2020.” Similarly, complaints can be lodged through inquirypanel2020@ gmail. com and WhatsApp number 09133293764 and 09133224791. It called on all traditional rulers, chairmen and councillors of local government councils to assist individuals with complaints or petitions to submit them appropriately.

Like this: Like Loading...