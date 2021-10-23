Police brutality: Group introduces technology intervention to trace, assist victims

Following the unabated brutalisation and sundry abuses of citizens’ human rights by security agents in Nigeria, a Civil Society organisation said it has introduced a technologically backed platform said to have abilities to trace locations and also provide immediate intervention for victims. This development came on the heels of the #EndSars memorial, which Nigerian youths said was elicited by government’s manifest unwillingness to admit the Lekki tollgate massacre, compensate victims and also address other social injustices which necessitated #EndSars protest a year ago.

The CANS Foundations (CWCDAfrica) in partnership with the Open Society of West Africa (OSIWA), during the launch of the technology in Abuja, said the platform that works both offline and online through mobile phone will alert designated places and persons that will promptly provide victims with needed help.

The Co-founder of the CANS Foundation, Olajide Abiose, stated that the platform was an idea birthed after the EndSars protest and the alleged brutal massacre of some youths by the security operatives at Lekki tollgate in Lagos, and government’s desperate moves to constantly suppress all evidence. Abiose noted that with the help of the technology, victims of rights abuses and police brutality can click on some buttons on the phone and necessary Information would be sent out to link the victim with aid organisations.

He said: “The objective of the project centers around creating an effective system for intervention and data collection in cases of police brutality, likewise improving the number of case management and preventive issues in law enforcement brutality. ‘‘We also believe this app will support the law enforcement agencies in identifying rogue officers tarnishing their image”. Also speaking, the Programmes Lead of CANS Foundation, Anthony Eromosele, said the platform will provide quick intervention for victims of Police brutality.

