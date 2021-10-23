News

Police brutality: Group introduces technology intervention to trace, assist victims

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

Following the unabated brutalisation and sundry abuses of citizens’ human rights by security agents in Nigeria, a Civil Society organisation said it has introduced a technologically backed platform said to have abilities to trace locations and also provide immediate intervention for victims. This development came on the heels of the #EndSars memorial, which Nigerian youths said was elicited by government’s manifest unwillingness to admit the Lekki tollgate massacre, compensate victims and also address other social injustices which necessitated #EndSars protest a year ago.

The CANS Foundations (CWCDAfrica) in partnership with the Open Society of West Africa (OSIWA), during the launch of the technology in Abuja, said the platform that works both offline and online through mobile phone will alert designated places and persons that will promptly provide victims with needed help.

The Co-founder of the CANS Foundation, Olajide Abiose, stated that the platform was an idea birthed after the EndSars protest and the alleged brutal massacre of some youths by the security operatives at Lekki tollgate in Lagos, and government’s desperate moves to constantly suppress all evidence. Abiose noted that with the help of the technology, victims of rights abuses and police brutality can click on some buttons on the phone and necessary Information would be sent out to link the victim with aid organisations.

He said: “The objective of the project centers around creating an effective system for intervention and data collection in cases of police brutality, likewise improving the number of case management and preventive issues in law enforcement brutality. ‘‘We also believe this app will support the law enforcement agencies in identifying rogue officers tarnishing their image”. Also speaking, the Programmes Lead of CANS Foundation, Anthony Eromosele, said the platform will provide quick intervention for victims of Police brutality.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NIBSS: Electronic transfers hit N14.3trn in 1 month

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…as cheque transactions decline Bank customers in the country transferred a total of N14.3 trillion electronically in July, New Telegraph has learnt. The transactions, which were carried out through the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) Instant Payment (NIP) platform, represented a 60.7 per cent growth when compared with N8.9 trillion recorded in the same period […]
News

YCE tackles Tinubu on youth recruitment into army, security agencies

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) has faulted statement by a former Lagos State Governor, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, calling on the Federal Government to recruit 5million youths into the Army and other security agencies. Tinubu had on Monday, during his 69th birthday celebration called on the government to recruit 50millions of the youths who […]
News

Bill Gates & Melinda French donate $2.1bn to gender equality

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates have continued their work at the Gates Foundation, by committing $2.1 billion to advance gender equality across the world over the next five years. The fund is aimed at driving economic empowerment, family planning and health, and getting more women into positions of leadership. In the first major postdivorce […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica