Police brutality: Plateau judicial panel receives 44 petitions, begins hearing

Musa Pam Jos The judicial panel of inquiry investigating police brutality and other related killings in Plateau State yesterday commenced hearing in the cases before it. New Telegraph findings revealed that a total of forty- four petitions were filled before the panel.

 

The first three petitions were, however, slated for hearing yesterday and were filed by one John Danladi and another filed by Udochi Obidike and that of Bashir Isa. However, at the commencement of proceedings, counsel to the commission, Nanfa Deleng, told the panel that all the three petitions were not ripe for hearing as the respondents were yet to be served.

 

He said one of the respondents, one Maji Mohammed, accused of police brutality in the case involving John Danladi, be served through the Inspector- General of Police, to appear before the panel in the next adjourned date.

 

Deleng also sought for an order of the panel for Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja to produce John Danladi, who was currently being detained at the Kuje Correctional Service as well as an order of the panel for the Federal High Court to also produce its records on the petitioner who was equally undergoing arraignment in Abuja court.

 

All the applications were granted by the panel. Counsel to the Plateau state Police Command, Muleng Alex, in her submission, confirmed that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Edward Egbuka, had not been served with the petitions accusing some of his personnel of torture and brutality.

 

Alex, who was immediately handed with copies of the petitions, however, pleaded with the panel to give them time to enable the state command verify the names of Corporal Abu Ali and Kwanga Gyang, among other police personnel, mentioned in the three petitions.

 

Chairman of the panel, Justice Philomena Lot, in her ruling ordered that the Inspector-General of Police be served with the petition in the case of the first petitioner immediately.

