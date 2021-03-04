Police brutality: Victim recalls 8 years’ incarceration without trial

A witness and inmate of the Umuahia Correctional Center, Ephraim Nwauzor, has told the Abia State Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality on how he was dumped at the centre for eight years without trial. Narrating his experience yesterday when he appeared before the Judicial Panel of Inquiry sitting in Umuahia as a witness in a case between one Stanley Aneke, an inmate in the same correctional center and the Comptroler of Prisons Umuahia, Commissioner of Police Abia State, DPO Area command Isiukwuato and Asst.

Commissioner of Police Abia, State CID Umuahia, Ephraim said he was kept in the correctional center because of a motorcycle accident since 2013 without trial. According to Ephraim, a pastor and gospel artist said he was carrying his wife and child on his motorcycle when they collided with another motorcyclist.

Unfortunately, the other cyclist did not survive the accident. He said: “The matter was transferred from High Court 1, Isialangwa to Osisioma High Court where it is currently. “Barrister Nnamdi Uchendu is my lawyer and the matter has been slated for hearing on March 10, 2021. “My father and mother have died; they have not been buried and I am still in cell.

“On October, 22, 2020, I was in E-ward 3 Cell, the officer in charge of inmates who are supposed to appear in court by name Odege went from cell to cell and he came to my cell and informed us that there was an imposed curfew by the Abia State government. Therefore those who were supposed to appear in court that morning would not go anymore. “Those who were supposed to appear in court got angry, they started making noise and destroying facilities. “They destroyed the door and ceiling of the cell through which they escaped including Stanley Aneke.”

