Police burst criminal hideout, arrest 28 suspects in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command have raided black spots and arrested 28 suspected criminals and dislodged others at Okota area of the state. The operation was carried out by a combined team of policemen from the command following a directive by the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu in a statement yesterday said the raid of the hideout of the criminal elements by the State Police Command was an intelligence-led and purposeful operation, carried out to raid notorious black spots at Canal Axis in Ago-Okota area of the state at about 2am.

Ajisebutu said the operation was carried out by the Operations Department of the Command, in line with the earlier directive of the Commissioner of Police, that all hoodlums hibernating in shanties as cover before carrying out their clandestine and nefarious acts should be completely dislodged in every part of the state.

He said: “During the night raid, a total number of 28 miscreants suspected to be criminals who have been pains in the neck of residents of the affected area were arrested and the illegal shanties were destroyed,” while the suspects are currently being interrogated and profiled at the command headquarters, Ikeja. He, however, said, the Police boss has vowed to sustain the on-going raid until the state is completely rid of such undesirable elements.

