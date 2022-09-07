Police burst kidnappers’ hideout in Ogun forest, rescue 3 victims

Operatives of Ogun State Police Command have arrested three suspected kidnappers and rescued three victims.

A joint security team, comprising of men of the Amotekun corps, So Safe Corps, local hunters, vigilances as well as Fulani/Yoruba youths, led by the police, stormed the hideout of the kidnappers in a forest along Imeko – Iwoye ketu road in Imeko Afon Local Government Area of the state. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday.

Oyeyemi said, the suspects: Aliu Abubakar (29), Umaru Tukur (24) and Yau Isah (25), were arrested following a distress call received by policemen at Imeko Divisional Headquarters. According to him, the police were informed that, kidnappers, numbering about eight and armed with dangerous weapons had blocked Termac – Iwoye road and shooting sporadically.

“The information revealed further that the hoodlums had injured the duo of Bode Ogunleye and Muhammad Basa, while the trio of Alhaji Fatai Abdulsalam, Alhaji Dauda Orelope and Alhaji Rafiu Isah were abducted by the same group “Upon the receipt of the distress call, the DPO Imeko division, mobilised his men in conjunction with men of Amotekun corps, So Safe corps, hunters, vigilances as well as Fulani/Yoruba youths and stormed the forest in search of the victims and their abductors.

“Due to the intense pressure, the kidnappers abandoned their victims and took to flight leaving an unregistered Bajaj motorcycle behind at their hideout in the forest.

“The victims were rescued unhurt, while the security operatives continued combing the bush which led to the discovery of the three amongst the suspects where they were hiding in the forest,” Oyeyemi said.

