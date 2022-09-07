Metro & Crime

Police burst kidnappers’ hideout in Ogun forest, rescue 3 victims

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

Operatives of Ogun State Police Command have arrested three suspected kidnappers and rescued three victims.

 

A joint security team, comprising of men of the Amotekun corps, So Safe Corps, local hunters, vigilances as well as Fulani/Yoruba youths, led by the police, stormed the hideout of the kidnappers in a forest along Imeko – Iwoye ketu road in Imeko Afon Local Government Area of the state. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday.

 

Oyeyemi said, the suspects: Aliu Abubakar (29), Umaru Tukur (24) and Yau Isah (25), were arrested following a distress call received by policemen at Imeko Divisional Headquarters. According to him, the police were informed that, kidnappers, numbering about eight and armed with dangerous weapons had blocked Termac – Iwoye road and shooting sporadically.

“The information revealed further that the hoodlums had injured the duo of Bode Ogunleye and Muhammad Basa, while the trio of Alhaji Fatai Abdulsalam, Alhaji Dauda Orelope and Alhaji Rafiu Isah were abducted by the same group “Upon the receipt of the distress call, the DPO Imeko division, mobilised his men in conjunction with men of Amotekun corps, So Safe corps, hunters, vigilances as well as Fulani/Yoruba youths and stormed the forest in search of the victims and their abductors.

“Due to the intense pressure, the kidnappers abandoned their victims and took to flight leaving an unregistered Bajaj motorcycle behind at their hideout in the forest.

“The victims were rescued unhurt, while the security operatives continued combing the bush which led to the discovery of the three amongst the suspects where they were hiding in the forest,” Oyeyemi said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Buhari to mark Eid in Villa, cancels homage

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

…warns youth against violence President Muhammadu Buhari has resolved to celebrate this year’s Eid-El-Fitr at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. This was disclosed on Sunday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement made available to newsmen Sunday. According to him, the President decided on a low-key celebration of the global Eid […]
Metro & Crime

Herdsmen kill two policemen in Benue, cart away guns days after killing 16 in Ortom’s village *As gunmen assassinate state’s varsity don, two others

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Suspected Fulani herdsmen Friday again, killed two police men at Yelewata in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State and reportedly carted away their guns unchallenged. Yelwata community is located along the ever busy Makurdi-Lafia express road. The killing of the police officers is coming less than three days after the terrorists made incursion into […]
Metro & Crime

We weren’t behind Owerri attacks – IPOB

Posted on Author Reporter

  Steve Uzoechi, Owerri The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has distanced themselves from Monday’s attack on the Imo Police Headquarters and Owerri Correctional Services which led to the escape of suspects and inmates from both facilities. This was contained in a press statement issued by the spokesman of the organisation, Emma Powerful and obtained […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica