Metro & Crime

Police bust kidnapping syndicate, recover machine guns, 179 ammunition

Posted on Author Juliana Francis Comment(0)

Police in Katsina State have busted a notorious syndicate of gunrunners, kidnappers, bandits.

 

The police also recovered general machine guns and at least 179 anti-aircraft (AA) ammunition from the suspects. The state Police Commissioner, Sanusi Buba, disclosed this yesterday.

 

Baba explained that the busting of the kidnapping syndicate, arrest of bandits, gunrunners and recovery of arms and ammunition, were as results of the command’s war against all forms of crimes and criminality in the state.

 

He added that the achievement wouldn’t have been made if not that he and his men received credible information from concerned members of the state.

 

According to him, he and his men quickly embarked on preliminary investigation, leading to the arrest of 35-year-old Lawan Zayyana of Muduru village in Mani Local Government Area of the state. Buba described Zayyana as a notorious bandit and arms and ammunition’s supplier, who used to supply bandits in forest.

 

He said: “In the course of investigation, the suspect was trailed and arrested alongside his cohorts, Haruna Yusuf (47), Haruna Adamu (35) and Auwal Abubakar.

 

“Consequently, Haruna Yusuf confessed to being the gang leader as he usually receives the supply of arms and ammunition from Niger Republic and hands over to Lawan Zayyana, Haruna Adamu and Auwal Abubakar who will in turn take the supply to bandits in the forest.” Buba said Zayyana confessed to have sold over 10,000 arms and ammunition to bandits in the forest.

 

He said: “Furthermore, Haruna Adamu and Auwal Abubakar confessed to have, on several occasions, moved these arms and ammunition to bandits at Gurbi and Dan-Magaji areas in Zamfara State.”

 

Buba said that two General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG), one LAR rifle, and 179 Anti-Aircraft (AA) ammunition, the sum of 3,413,500 West African – CFA Franc, were recovered in the suspects’ possession

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Outrage as DCO asks rapist to marry 14-year-old victim

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Children advocates in Lagos State have expressed outrage after the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) of Shogunle Police Station allegedly backed the defilement of a 14-yearold girl. The DCO reportedly suggested that the over 40-year-old perpetrator should marry the victim to end the case. The suggestion, which negates the Child Rights Law, has gathered a storm, […]
Metro & Crime

S’East govs raise the alarm over killings, kidnappings

Posted on Author Uchenna Iny

…allege plot to cause panic, disunity South-East governors, yesterday, raised the alarm over rising insecurity in the region. The governors specifically expressed concerns over killings and kidnappings, which occurred in the last few days in the zone. In a communique issued after their virtual meeting read to journalists by Chairman of the South-East Governors Forum […]
Metro & Crime

Hoodlums attack Lagos firemen, vandalise fire engine

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla Again, suspected hoodlums have attacked and injured three firemen of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and also vandalised the fire engine of the agency in the process. Confirming the incident, the Acting Head of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service , Mrs Margaret Adeseye expressed displeasure over the incessant […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica