Police bust kidnapping syndicate, recover machine guns, 179 ammunition

Police in Katsina State have busted a notorious syndicate of gunrunners, kidnappers, bandits.

The police also recovered general machine guns and at least 179 anti-aircraft (AA) ammunition from the suspects. The state Police Commissioner, Sanusi Buba, disclosed this yesterday.

Baba explained that the busting of the kidnapping syndicate, arrest of bandits, gunrunners and recovery of arms and ammunition, were as results of the command’s war against all forms of crimes and criminality in the state.

He added that the achievement wouldn’t have been made if not that he and his men received credible information from concerned members of the state.

According to him, he and his men quickly embarked on preliminary investigation, leading to the arrest of 35-year-old Lawan Zayyana of Muduru village in Mani Local Government Area of the state. Buba described Zayyana as a notorious bandit and arms and ammunition’s supplier, who used to supply bandits in forest.

He said: “In the course of investigation, the suspect was trailed and arrested alongside his cohorts, Haruna Yusuf (47), Haruna Adamu (35) and Auwal Abubakar.

“Consequently, Haruna Yusuf confessed to being the gang leader as he usually receives the supply of arms and ammunition from Niger Republic and hands over to Lawan Zayyana, Haruna Adamu and Auwal Abubakar who will in turn take the supply to bandits in the forest.” Buba said Zayyana confessed to have sold over 10,000 arms and ammunition to bandits in the forest.

He said: “Furthermore, Haruna Adamu and Auwal Abubakar confessed to have, on several occasions, moved these arms and ammunition to bandits at Gurbi and Dan-Magaji areas in Zamfara State.”

Buba said that two General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG), one LAR rifle, and 179 Anti-Aircraft (AA) ammunition, the sum of 3,413,500 West African – CFA Franc, were recovered in the suspects’ possession

