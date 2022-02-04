Police bust ‘OBJ’ drug cartel in Delta, arrest 25 suspected cultists

The surveillance crack team of the Delta State Police Command has raided and uncovered a hard drug black-spot at Okwuchi quarters at Eku in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State and arrested a 24 year-old Larry Onifon, the leader of the cartel. The items recovered have been valued at over N1 million. The suspected drug baron, who allegedly disguised as a fashion designer for years, was arrested in the locality while other suspects jumped arrest. The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Bright Edafe in Asaba yesterday said the suspect was arrested with 40 packets of 100mg Tramadol, 89 wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, four sachets of Swinol, three containers of Loud, 55 wraps of substances suspected to be cocaine. Edafe maintained that the suspect confessed to the crimes and claimed that the cartel popularly called ‘OBJ cartel’ is owned by one of the fleeing suspects, who was nicknamed “OBJ”. He said, “The suspect is in police custody while manhunt for the other fleeing gang members is ongoing.” He said the Raider’s Operatives Team also arrested 25 suspected cult members at a criminal hideouts at Agbor in Ika South Council Area of the state. He said some of the suspected cultists are ardent members of the Black Axe Confraternity and Junior Supreme Aiye Confraternity.

