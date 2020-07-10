Police campaign against cultism, appoint new ambassadors

As part of strategies toward the sustenance of Police Campaign Against Cultism and other Vices (POCACOV), the special outfit yesterday engaged a new set of artistes and comedians as Ambassadors.

The new ambassadors were unveiled at the IGP M.A Adamu Pocacov Resource Centre Enugu.

The new set of Pocacov Ambassadors unveiled included three radio personalities from Enugu’s dream 92.5fm, a popular radio station.

They are Jude Thomas Dawan (a.k.a Alhaji Tanko) from Plateau State, a reputable artiste, comedian, and also programme manager of Enugu’s dream 92.5fm; Ifeanyi Igbokwe alias MC Igbokwe, a reputable Artiste, actor and Comedian from Abia state and Moemeka Onyeka alias Lyrics from Delta state and also reputable Artiste, actor and Comedian.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony, National Coordinator of POCACOV, CSP Ebere Amaraizu on behalf of the Nigeria Police Force, thanked the newly unveiled Ambassadors for making themselves available for the campaign against cultism, sexual and gender based violence, substance abuse, thuggery/violence and other vices in the country and reminded them on the mandate of POCACOV which they must carry out.

Like this: Like Loading...