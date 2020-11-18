News

Police cautions officers on enforcement of hidden cameras

Following the fall out of the #EndSARS protest, the Federal Capital Territory Police Command has warned its officers to be wary of hidden cameras in the public while on enforcement duties.
FCT Police Commissioner, Bala Ciroma gave the warning on Wednesday when he addressed officers deployed to enforce ban on Okada operations in some parts of Abuja city centre.
The Commissioner, who was represented by a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sunday Babaji, said that any officer caught on camera engaging in any unprofessional conduct will be decisively dealt with.
He charged them to carry out the enforcement according to the rule of engagement and the terms of the assignment.
He said: “Let us not be seen as compromising, like asking an Okada man to give you money to allow him enter the express. It is not good for our own image. Try to shun corruption and be disciplined.
“We are in a digital world, if you do it and you are captured on camera, you will have yourself to blame.”
He further urged them to be very civil in their approach and also avoid any act capable of tarnishing the image of the force.

