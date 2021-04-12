Law

Police charge two with alleged stealing of N15m boat engines

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

The police have arraigned a man, Audu Kingsley and a woman, Sheila Bazuaye, before a Tinubu Chief Magistrate’s Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing two boat engines valued at N15 million.

 

Thetwodefendantswerearraignedalongside a firm, Haggadol Marine Nigeria Limited, before Chief Magistrate Adedaramola Paulonafive-countchargeof conspiracy, obtainingbyfalsepretence, stealing, perverting courseof justiceandwilfuldamage.

 

The defendants however denied the alleged offence following which the police prosecutor, Tijani Williams, urged the court to remand them in the custody of Nigerian Correctional Services (NCOS), pending conclusion of their trial.

 

The defendants later pleaded with the court to admit them to bail in the most liberal terms. Chief Magistrate Paul, after listening to the prosecutor’s submission and the defendants’ plea for bail, admitted them to bail in the sum of N500, 000, with one surety each in like sum.

 

The sureties, according to the Magistrate, must show evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government. Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to June 2, 2021.

 

The police prosecutor had earlier told the court that the defendants committed the alleged offence sometimes in April, 2020, in Lagos. He said the defendants fraudulently obtained the two boat engines named 450 (Horse Power) under false pretence that they shall be returned to the owner, one, Don Andrew Efe Stakpere, within two weeks.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Law

N900m property: Police arraign 4 for killing Odunukwe

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

T he police in Lagos at the weekend arraigned four accused persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 60-year-old Chief Executive Officer of Firman Generator, Chief Ignatius Odunukwe, before an Igbosere Magistrate’s Court.     The accused persons- Daniel Bob Ibeaji (42), Arinze Uzor Igwe, 26, Solomon Cletus, 30 and Israel Obigaremu, […]
Law

Our agenda for new service chiefs, by lawyers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

AKEEM NAFIU writes that lawyers have asked the new service chiefs appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari to be on top of their game both in tactics, strategies and timing as they were carrying the burden of a raped and bereaved nation seeking succour   Some senior lawyers have asked the newly appointed service chiefs to […]
Law

Pupilage’ll expose young lawyers to rudiments of law’

Posted on Author JOHN CHIKEZIE

Kanyinsola Azeez, who emerged as best graduating student from the University of Abuja in 2016 was called to Bar in 2018. She shares her law journey with JOHN CHIKEZIE   Background   My name is Kanyinsola Azeez. I am from Epe local government area of Lagos State. I attended the University of Abuja where I […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica