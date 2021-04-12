Police charge two with alleged stealing of N15m boat engines

The police have arraigned a man, Audu Kingsley and a woman, Sheila Bazuaye, before a Tinubu Chief Magistrate’s Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing two boat engines valued at N15 million.

Thetwodefendantswerearraignedalongside a firm, Haggadol Marine Nigeria Limited, before Chief Magistrate Adedaramola Paulonafive-countchargeof conspiracy, obtainingbyfalsepretence, stealing, perverting courseof justiceandwilfuldamage.

The defendants however denied the alleged offence following which the police prosecutor, Tijani Williams, urged the court to remand them in the custody of Nigerian Correctional Services (NCOS), pending conclusion of their trial.

The defendants later pleaded with the court to admit them to bail in the most liberal terms. Chief Magistrate Paul, after listening to the prosecutor’s submission and the defendants’ plea for bail, admitted them to bail in the sum of N500, 000, with one surety each in like sum.

The sureties, according to the Magistrate, must show evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government. Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to June 2, 2021.

The police prosecutor had earlier told the court that the defendants committed the alleged offence sometimes in April, 2020, in Lagos. He said the defendants fraudulently obtained the two boat engines named 450 (Horse Power) under false pretence that they shall be returned to the owner, one, Don Andrew Efe Stakpere, within two weeks.

