Police chief, ex-IGPs brainstorm on insecurity, other challenges

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has held a trouble-shooting meeting with his predecessors on insecurity and other contemporary challenges confronting the nation, and the possible way out. The parley, which held, yesterday, at the corporate headquarters of the Police Service Commission (PSC) in Abuja, had in attendance the agency’s Chairman, Dr. Solomon Arase, Messrs Sunday Ehindero, Mike Okiro, Ogbonnaya Onovo, as well as Suleiman Abba – all retired IGPs.

Addressing journalists at the end of the closed-door session, the police chief said the outing was partly to show solidarity with Arase, who assumed the chairmanship of the Police Commission a few weeks ago. “After attaining the pinnacle of the police, all of them (ex-IGPs) are retired.

Before I join them I need to tap from their experience! I need to also inform them on some of the developments that are very positive that the police have attained dur- ing my leadership. “The support I have from government, the sup- port and synergy I have from other colleagues that are in defence and security systems, the support I have from members of the public – both in the diaspora and In Nigeria – we have spoken greatly on how to continuously meet and discuss contemporary issues affecting us in Nigeria.

“Crime prevention and control is an issue that is very dynamic and requires a dynamic approach. So there is hope at the end of the tunnel…We will continue to dis- cuss, synergise and operate with everybody that is going to support us.” Usman added that the meeting “is also a solidarity (to the PSC boss by) serving and retired (IGPs), and also going forward that we cement the relationship be- tween the commission and the police which is headed by a serving IG”. Speaking on behalf of the retired police chiefs, Ehindero noted thus: “We also looked at contemporary issues and challenges facing the Nigeria Police Force. “We think very strongly that the IGP and the retired IGPs should make their voices very vocal on con- temporary issues. “We should be able to sup- port the IG with our views. “On the whole, we think the problems we are having in the country – political, social and even economic is- sues – are passing phases for the Nigeria Police Force.”