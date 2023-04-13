News

Police chief, ex-IGPs brainstorm on insecurity, other challenges

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has held a trouble-shooting meeting with his predecessors on insecurity and other contemporary challenges confronting the nation, and the possible way out. The parley, which held, yesterday, at the corporate headquarters of the Police Service Commission (PSC) in Abuja, had in attendance the agency’s Chairman, Dr. Solomon Arase, Messrs Sunday Ehindero, Mike Okiro, Ogbonnaya Onovo, as well as Suleiman Abba – all retired IGPs.

Addressing journalists at the end of the closed-door session, the police chief said the outing was partly to show solidarity with Arase, who assumed the chairmanship of the Police Commission a few weeks ago. “After attaining the pinnacle of the police, all of them (ex-IGPs) are retired.

Before I join them I need to tap from their experience! I need to also inform them on some of the developments that are very positive that the police have attained dur- ing my leadership. “The support I have from government, the sup- port and synergy I have from other colleagues that are in defence and security systems, the support I have from members of the public – both in the diaspora and In Nigeria – we have spoken greatly on how to continuously meet and discuss contemporary issues affecting us in Nigeria.

“Crime prevention and control is an issue that is very dynamic and requires a dynamic approach. So there is hope at the end of the tunnel…We will continue to dis- cuss, synergise and operate with everybody that is going to support us.” Usman added that the meeting “is also a solidarity (to the PSC boss by) serving and retired (IGPs), and also going forward that we cement the relationship be- tween the commission and the police which is headed by a serving IG”. Speaking on behalf of the retired police chiefs, Ehindero noted thus: “We also looked at contemporary issues and challenges facing the Nigeria Police Force. “We think very strongly that the IGP and the retired IGPs should make their voices very vocal on con- temporary issues. “We should be able to sup- port the IG with our views. “On the whole, we think the problems we are having in the country – political, social and even economic is- sues – are passing phases for the Nigeria Police Force.”

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Anambra poll: INEC keeps PDP in suspense

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Independent National Electoral Commissioned. (INEC) has delayed until Tuesday to list the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 6 Anambra State governorship election.   The commission supposed to release the final candidates contesting the election on August 7, according election guidelines.   The three-man panel of the Court of Appeal […]
News

Ogun traditionalists seek power to tackle land grabbers

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Traditionalists have called on the Ogun State Government to review the landgrabbing law to empower the traditional institution to resolve land disputes using the traditional methods.   According to them, this has become necessary to tackle land grabbers wreaking havoc in different parts of the state.   The traditionalists made the call at a meeting […]
News Top Stories

Zulum calls for improved welfare for Military

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa, MAIDUGURI

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum has canvassed for the increased welfare and remuneration to the personnel of the Nigerian military for their sacrifices and the fight  against insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other crimes in the country.   Governor Zulum, who made the call while speaking at the End of Year Thanksgiving and lunch […]

Leave a Reply