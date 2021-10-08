Police chief vows to support ACVPN in fight against SGBV

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), in charge of the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, Lagos State, Mr. Fayoade Adegoke, has promised to do everything within his powers to support members of the Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network (ACVPN), in their fight against Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV).

He made this declaration on Tuesday when selected members of ACVPN paid him a courtesy visit. The delegation was led by the co-founder of ACVPN, Comrade Ebenezer Omejalile. The group seized the opportunity to tell Adegoke of some challenges they used to have with cases, especially when such cases get to police stations.

Reacting to the issues raised, Adegoke promised to join forces with ACVPN to fight against issues that has to do with SGBV. This was even as he praised the advocates for their doggedness and fight in making the world a better place for all. The police chief further said: “I applaud members of ACVPN and pray they continue and never get discouraged in their quest for justice for both the abused and vulnerable persons in our society.

