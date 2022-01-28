Police chopper crash-lands in Bauchi

A Police Bell 429 helicopter chopper with registration marks 5N-MDA owned and operated by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) crash landed according to the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) in Bauchi State on Thursday. This was contained in a press statement signed by the General Manager, Public Affairs of AIB, Tunji Oketunbi which was made available to newsmen Thursday and titled ‘Nigeria Police Helicopter Occurrence’. According to him, the AIB, Nigeria was notified by Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) about an accident involving a Bell 429 helicopter with Registration Marks 5N-MDA owned and operated by Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

“The accident occurred on 26th January, 2022 around 7.30pm (local time) at Bauchi Airport.” The statement further said: “The NPF helicopter departed Abuja at 16:54 UTC for Bauchi with six persons on board maintaining 5,500ft. There were some injuries but no fatality or death recorded. “The investigating agency, AIB-N, needs and hereby solicits for your assistance. We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clips, evidence or information any member of the public may have of the accident that can assist us with this investigation.

“The Bureau will appreciate that the general public and press respect the privacy of the people involved and not assume the cause of the accident until a formal report is released.” Meanwhile, onitspart, the Force Headquarters (FHQ), yesterday said that “the Nigeria Police Helicopter, Bell 429 5NMDA, flying from Abuja to Bauchi on Tuesday, January 26, 2022, was involved in a controlled safe landing at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi”. Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, who made the disclosure in a statement, insisted that the incident did not record casualties.

