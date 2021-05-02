Police clash with agitators for Yoruba nation in Ogun rally, arrest 25

Men of the Ogun State Police Command yesterday arrested 25 agitators of the Yoruba nation for defying the order not to hold their mega rally in Abeokuta, the State capital. Among those arrested was a young man, identified as Zannu Williams who spotted ritual regalia.

The Police Command had during the week, warned against holding the rally in the state, saying intelligence report had shown that the organisers of the rally “are being sponsored by certain individuals outside the state and the country to destabilise Ogun state.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement in Abeokuta on Thursday, said the proponents of the Yoruba nation had held series of rallies in the different parts of the state, but the command would not perpetually stand by and watch public conducts of some citizens “hold others to the ransom and threaten the corporate existence of the country.”

He said: “The Command therefore, wishes to appeal to the leaders of this group to shelve the idea of staging another public rally in any part of the State for now, as such is capable of undermining the relative peace being enjoyed in the entire State.

“Consequently, the rally slated for Abeokuta on 1st May, 2021, is viewed by the Command as one too many in the State, and therefore not approved.”

“Parents and guardians are hereby advised to warn their children and wards not to be involved in any of such gathering that may expose them to violence and consequently bring them on a collision course with the security agencies.”

But a pro – Yoruba nation group, Ilana Omo Oodua, declared that the agitators would not back off the rally

