News Top Stories

Police clash with agitators for Yoruba nation in Ogun rally, arrest 25

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeo kuta Comment(0)

Men of the Ogun State Police Command yesterday arrested 25 agitators of the Yoruba nation for defying the order not to hold their mega rally in Abeokuta, the State capital. Among those arrested was a young man, identified as Zannu Williams who spotted ritual regalia.

 

The Police Command had during the week, warned against holding the rally in the state, saying intelligence report had shown that the organisers of the rally “are being sponsored by certain individuals outside the state and the country to destabilise Ogun state.”

 

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement in Abeokuta on Thursday, said the proponents of the Yoruba nation had held series of rallies in the different parts of the state, but the command would not perpetually stand by and watch public conducts of some citizens “hold others to the ransom and threaten the corporate existence of the country.”

 

He said: “The Command therefore, wishes to appeal to the leaders of this group to shelve the idea of staging another public rally in any part of the State for now, as such is capable of undermining the relative peace being enjoyed in the entire State.

 

“Consequently, the rally slated for Abeokuta on 1st May, 2021, is viewed by the Command as one too many in the State, and therefore not approved.”

 

“Parents and guardians are hereby advised to warn their children and wards not to be involved in any of such gathering that may expose them to violence and consequently bring them on a collision course with the security agencies.”

 

But a pro – Yoruba nation group, Ilana Omo Oodua, declared that the agitators would not back off the rally

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Top Stories

JUST IN: CNN retracts initial report soldiers killed 38 at Lekki Toll Plaza during #EndSARS protest

Posted on Author Reporter

The Cable News Network (CNN) has retracted its initial report, which said operatives of the Nigerian Army killed 38 persons at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos State on October 20, 2020. The international broadcaster did this a double retraction on its Twitter handle it titled: “Clarification.” In the “Clarification,” CNN said it did not attribute […]
News Top Stories

MPC retains MPR at 12.5%, holds other parameters constant

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa ABUJA

CBN disburses N49.15bn COVID-19 loan   Emefiele: Nigerian banks strong, resilient   In its wisdom of ensuring quick recovery of the economy from COVID- 19 crisis, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has resolved to retain the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 12.5 per cent, a figure approved in […]
News Top Stories

NRC rakes in N3bn in 2019, N1.5bn from Abuja-Kaduna rail line service

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), yesterday, hinted that N3.09 billion was generated in the year 2019 from train service operations nationwide, noting that N1.5 billion was generated from the Abuja- Kaduna rail service alone. The Managing Director of the NRC, Mr. Fidet Okhiria, made the disclosure in a statement signed by the Assistant to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica