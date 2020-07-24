Arts & Entertainments

Police clear D’banj of rape as accuser withdraws petition

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has cleared D’banj, a singer and songwriter, of the rape allegations against him by Seyitan Babatayo, a female Twitter user.

The development comes about the same time when Seyitan, in a letter through Olamide Omileye, her counsel, to the police, said she was withdrawing the case.

In the letter dated July 17, and addressed to Mohammed Adamu, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), the lady said she was withdrawing the case for personal reasons.

The letter shared by Kemi Olunloyo, a blogger, on her Twitter handle, read: “We hereby officially notify you of our client’s intention to withdraw and discontinue her petition against Mr. Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo aka D’Banj for personal reasons.”

In his response to the letter, Umar Sanda, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Admin), said the investigation into the matter was halted over lack of evidence.

“In view of the foregoing facts, investigation was discontinued as no substantial evidence to prove the allegation of rape against the suspect,” he said.

Stand To End Rape Initiative (STER), a non-governmenatal organisation, which had been supporting Babatayo since her allegations went viral, also confirmed the development in a statement on its Twitter page.

It, however, took a contrary stance to the out-of-court settlement between D’banj and Seyitan, noting such was not in conformity with its ideals.

The lady had alleged that D’banj raped her at Glee hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos, in 2018 — a claim the entertainer had denied

