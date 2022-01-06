Police commence autopsy of man killed at Akwa Ibom hotel

Akwa Ibom State Police Command have commissioned an autopsy over the killing of a young man identified as Ernest Akpan, who died at Tingles Lodge at Ikot Udoma in Eket Local Government Area of the state. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko Macdon disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday in Uyo, the state capital, during a chat with newsmen. He said that the autopsy would be carried out to determine the cause of the death and also study CCTV devices that were tampered with by an unidentified person.

Macdon explained that investigation was ongoing to know the root causes of the death of late Akpan in Eket, adding that the Commissioner of Police had ordered that the matter be transferred to the state Headquarters at Ikot Akpanabia in Uyo. “Yes we are aware of the incident, the investigation is ongoing. I think in no time the handlers would come out,” Macdon said. According to a reliable source, Akpan was at Tingles Lodge, Ikot Udoma in Eket Local Government area for the end of year party alongside some friends on Friday night. Only to be found dead at the pool in the early hours of Saturday.

A source, who did not want his name in print further told newsmen: “The party went well until his body was found lifeless inside the pool in the early hours of Saturday. Worried over the death of their son and pressing for answers over what caused his death, the deceased family asked and got a view of the CCTV footage of activities that night at the hotel.”

