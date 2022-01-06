News

Police commence autopsy of man killed at Akwa Ibom hotel

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

Akwa Ibom State Police Command have commissioned an autopsy over the killing of a young man identified as Ernest Akpan, who died at Tingles Lodge at Ikot Udoma in Eket Local Government Area of the state. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko Macdon disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday in Uyo, the state capital, during a chat with newsmen. He said that the autopsy would be carried out to determine the cause of the death and also study CCTV devices that were tampered with by an unidentified person.

Macdon explained that investigation was ongoing to know the root causes of the death of late Akpan in Eket, adding that the Commissioner of Police had ordered that the matter be transferred to the state Headquarters at Ikot Akpanabia in Uyo. “Yes we are aware of the incident, the investigation is ongoing. I think in no time the handlers would come out,” Macdon said. According to a reliable source, Akpan was at Tingles Lodge, Ikot Udoma in Eket Local Government area for the end of year party alongside some friends on Friday night. Only to be found dead at the pool in the early hours of Saturday.

A source, who did not want his name in print further told newsmen: “The party went well until his body was found lifeless inside the pool in the early hours of Saturday. Worried over the death of their son and pressing for answers over what caused his death, the deceased family asked and got a view of the CCTV footage of activities that night at the hotel.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Vaccine: Nigerians don’t trust FG, says cleric

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

General Overseer of Our Lord’s Sabbath Mission, Rev. Chigozie Samuel Nwaka, has said that the major reason Nigerians are agitated over the Federal Government’s insistence on mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for pilgrims is that they do not trust the government. According to Nwaka, this is largely because the average Nigerian believes the FG cares little or […]
News

Reps allege plot of massive attack on southern Kaduna after sallah

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

…Urge security to stop killings Members of the House of Representatives from Kaduna State have raised the alarm over plots of massive and coordinated attacks on the people and communities in southern Kaduna by bandits after the Id el Kabir festivities. The caucus consequently urged security agencies to rise to the occasion and ensure the […]
News

2023: Danbatta appointed APC Director of Press

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed a Director for the Media and Publicity Directorate of the party to strengthen its communication with the public. The Director, Salisu Na’inna Dambatta, was a retired director from the Ministry of Information and Culture. Dambatta had worked as Director, Information in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica