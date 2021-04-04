Metro & Crime

Police commence investigation into abduction of Ekiti farmer 

The Ekiti Police Command has said it has launched a strategic manhunt  to unravel the abduction of a farmer who was kidnapped in the state on Saturday.

Some unidentified gunmen reportedly kidnapped the farmer, Isaac Agbanigo in Ikere Ekiti, Ikere Local Government Area of the state.
Agabnigo was said to have been  abducted in the presence of his family members while returning home from his farm at Ajengbede, along Ikere-Ise road around 4pm on that day.
Upon receiving the information, the police were said to have begun investigation into the matter to rescue the man.
The Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, in a statement on Sunday, said the victim’s wife told the police that herself, her husband and their children were about entering their vehicle to return home after finishing their farm work , when they were accosted by seven masked heavily armed men.
Abutu said the woman recounted that the kidnappers immediately ordered them to lie face down or risk being shot.

