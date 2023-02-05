Police Commission approves appointment of three new DIGs

…approves promotion of 1,040 officers to next ranks

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) Sunday said it has approved the appointment of three Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to the rank of Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIG).

This was as the Commission further noted that a total of 1, 040 officers, including Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), as well as Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs), were promoted to their next ranks.

Head of Press and Public Relations of the Commission, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the promotion of eight Commissioners of Police to the rank of AIG, was suspended owing to their “failure” to appear for interview.

‘The new DIGs are expected to fill the vacant duty posts created due to the retirements of three DIGs representing the North Central, North East and North West geopolitical zones.

“The approval of the appointments of the new DIGs has also ensured that the defined succession policy in the Nigeria Police is sustained.

“AIG Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, the Force Secretary, will be replacing retired DIG Mustapha Dan-Daura for the North West slot. DIG Dan-Daura retired on the 15th of January this year. AIG Aji Ali Janga from North East will replace DIG Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim who retired on the 26th of November 2022, while AIG Adeleke Adeyinka Bode of North Central will replace DIG Sanusi Lemu who retired on the 31st of January this year.”

