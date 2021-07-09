News

Police Commission approves reinstatement of 21 officers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Comment(0)

…lifts suspension on SP

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the reinstatement of a total of 21 officers, even as it directed the promotion of some of them to the next ranks.

In a statement by its Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, the PSC also announced the lifting of suspension on a Superintendent of Police (SP), Mr. Mohammed Musa.

“The Police Service Commission has lifted the suspension of Mohammed Iya Musa, a Superintendent of Police serving in the Yobe State Police Command and who was demobilised from the Special Protection Unit, Base 2, Lagos.

“The Commission also approved the reinstatement of 21 other Officers and directed the promotion of some of the Officers and payment of salary arrears of others,” the statement said.

It explained that the decisions were taken at the 12th Plenary Meeting of the Commission held in Abuja on July 6 and 7.

The statement read: “SP Musa, who was on suspension, was recalled by the Commission and awarded a punishment of severe reprimand. He was facing charges of disobedience to constituted authority, absence from duty, divided loyalty, refusal to accept posting, discourteous behaviour to public and act unbecoming of a public officer.

“The Officer in his representation had stated that he did not indulge in the allegations levelled against him and denied the same while pleading for exculpation. He, however, recalled his encounter with the aides of a former IGP and his detention at the Maitama Police Station without any known offence. The Commission was convinced after going through his representation that he was not guilty as charged and recalled him to work.

“The Commission also approved the reinstatement of Adamu Damji Abare, an ex-Chief Superintendent of Police on the rank of Superintendent; Edwin Ochima, ex-Deputy Superintendent of Police to DSP and directed the payment of his salary arrears from 01/08/2015; Dauda Bot Lamba, ex-Superintendent, returned to the rank of SP but with a punishment of reprimand.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Southern leaders fault Presidency on restructuring

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF) has faulted the response of the Presidency to the call for the restructuring of the country. The Forum stated that it is sad that the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is talking down on Nigerians in very intemperate language.   SMBLF disclosed this yesterday in a statement signed by Yinka […]
News

By-election: Killers of Ekiti voters’ll face trial, says Fayemi

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju ADO-EKITI

Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has declared that the arrested suspects in connection with violence  led to the killings of voters during the Saturday’s by-election in the state would not only be made to face the full wrath of the law but served as scape goats.   Three persons were on Saturday shot dead […]
News

OYC frowns at plot to allow governors determine Ohanaeze president

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

National President of Ohanaeze Youth Council(OYC), Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka has condemned a process for election of the new President- General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo stating that a process empowered Governors of the South-East to solely determine who would leads the apex Igbo group. Addressing newsmen in Owerri yesterday over the outcome of the National Executive […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica