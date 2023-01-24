News Top Stories

Police Commission: Count us out of tenure ‘elongation’ for IGP

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has said that it did not endorse the tenure “elongation” said to have been granted to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

While answering questions from journalists on whether or not the police chief will retire on March 1, when he is expected to attain the mandatory retirement age of 60 years, the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Dingyadi, was quoted as saying “I don’t know where you got your record, but let me say that by the provisions of the Police Act 2020, the IG is now supposed to have a kind of four-year period and Mr. President has already given him letter of appointment in that regard. “So, the issue of IG going out during this election period does not arise.”

In a statement, yesterday, by its spokesperson, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, the Commission said it was not contacted for input on the aforesaid subject matter. This was as the agency noted that “it will always commit itself to the letters and spirit of the laws of the land and will not at any time support or encourage any attempt to subvert these laws”.

According to Ani: “The Commission therefore wishes to state that it has not endorsed any tenure elongation for the current Inspector General of Police. “As a matter of fact the Commission was never contacted on this subject at any time. “The Commission wishes to appeal to the media to avoid unnecessary sensationalism in an attempt to attract a huge readership. “The Commission will also continue to work to ensure an effective and efficient Nigeria Police rooted in the rules and regulations governing its operations.”

He said the PSC’s position followed an online publication where the Commission was said to have endorsed the tenure elongation of Baba. The Head of Press and Public Relations added that: “The online publication in a supposed interview with AIG Lawal Bawa retired, Honourable Commissioner in the Commission representing the Police, stated that the PSC Commissioner confirmed that the Commission is not against the extension of the tenure of the Inspector General of Police.

“It went further to quote the Honourable Commissioner if the IGP feels that it will affect effective monitoring of the elections, let him write to the President for their extension, we (PSC) have no objection. “The Honourable Commissioner has since denied making such a statement, stressing that he was obviously misquoted.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

