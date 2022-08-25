Police Commission declares indefinite strike

The Joint Union Congress of the Police Service Commission has issued a notice of indefinite strike to the management of the Commission over a breach of agreement.

The union noted that the strike will commence with effect from Monday, August 29, 2022.

Chairman of the Joint Service Union, PSC chapter, Mr Adoyi Adoyi, disclosed this Thursday.

The notice is coming amidst disagreement between workers of the Commission, the Chairman of the Commission, Mr Musiliu Smith, and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, on which body should be responsible for recruitment, promotion, and appointment of constables and officers.

He noted that the IGP and other police chiefs in connivance with the chairman of the PSC, have overruled the constitutional duty of the PSC.

Adoyi added that the IGP has allegedly taken it upon himself to carry out the functions of the PSC in flagrant disregard of the Nigeria constitution, a verdict of the Appeal Court, and the authorities of the PSC.

Adoyi said: “We’re embarking on an indefinite strike from Monday, August 29, to show how discontent with the way the PSC is being run by the chairman of the commission, and the flagrant disregard for the constitution, the court of law, and the PSC by the IGO, Usman Baba.

“The duties of the PSC are spelt out in the constitution, but the IGP has disregarded all of that, and has taken over the duties of the commission. He appoints and promotes at will as opposed to what is stated in the constitution.

“According to the constitution, the appointment, promotion, and recruitment of police officers and constables are the prerogative of the PSC, not the IGP.”

