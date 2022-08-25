News

Police Commission declares indefinite strike

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The Joint Union Congress of the Police Service Commission has issued a notice of indefinite strike to the management of the Commission over a breach of agreement.

The union noted that the strike will commence with effect from Monday, August 29, 2022.

Chairman of the Joint Service Union, PSC chapter, Mr Adoyi Adoyi, disclosed this Thursday.

The notice is coming amidst disagreement between workers of the Commission, the Chairman of the Commission, Mr Musiliu Smith, and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, on which body should be responsible for recruitment, promotion, and appointment of constables and officers.

He noted that the IGP and other police chiefs in connivance with the chairman of the PSC, have overruled the constitutional duty of the PSC.

Adoyi added that the IGP has allegedly taken it upon himself to carry out the functions of the PSC in flagrant disregard of the Nigeria constitution, a verdict of the Appeal Court, and the authorities of the PSC.

Adoyi said: “We’re embarking on an indefinite strike from Monday, August 29, to show how discontent with the way the PSC is being run by the chairman of the commission, and the flagrant disregard for the constitution, the court of law, and the PSC by the IGO, Usman Baba.

“The duties of the PSC are spelt out in the constitution, but the IGP has disregarded all of that, and has taken over the duties of the commission. He appoints and promotes at will as opposed to what is stated in the constitution.

“According to the constitution, the appointment, promotion, and recruitment of police officers and constables are the prerogative of the PSC, not the IGP.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

AAAN lauds FG on Fadolapo’s appointment as APCON registrar

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) has commended the Federal Government for appointing Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo as Registrar/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Fadolapo is one of the nine chief executive officers recently appointed by President Muhammad Buhari. The commendation was contained in a statement signed by AAAN Publicity […]
News Top Stories

Reps to pass N895bn 2021 supplementary budget in two weeks

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has assured that it will pass the 2021 supplementary budget of N895.842 billion submitted by President Buhari before embarking on its annual recess by of July 15. Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila gave the assurance on Tuesday after reading the letter accompanying the supplementary budget sent by the president. President Buhari, in the […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria burning, falling apart, Ekweremadu warns

Posted on Author Chukwu David

…says the situation still redeemable Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu has, again, raised the alarm over the worsening state of the nation characterised by wanton destruction of lives and property. Ekweremadu warned that the nation was fast falling apart and burning to death, expressing optimism that the state of the nation, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica