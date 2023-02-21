News Top Stories

Police Commission drops Naja’atu over APC’s complaint

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja Comment(0)

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has withdrawn the appointment of Naja’atu Muhammad as one of the commissioners to monitor the conduct of police officers during the general election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) had protested against the appointment of the PSC North West coordinator, a former Director of  the Council, because of her attacks on the presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu. A retired Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Bawa Lawal has since been announced as Naja’atu’s replacement.

In a statement, yesterday spokesman for the Commission Ikechukwu Ani said: “The Commission has, however, decided to mandate Assistant Inspector- General of Police, Bawa Lawal (rtd), who is from the same geopolitical zone as Commisists  sioner Naja’atu to take over the coordination of the monitoring of Police Conduct in the zone.

“The Commission will always be sensitive to the wishes of Nigerians and will continue to contribute its quota to the sustenance of the nation’s democracy. “It wishes to restate its commitment to a free and fair election where the police as the lead agency in internal security which includes election policing will discharge its duties according to the dictates of the law.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

