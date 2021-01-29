Police Commission elevates 9 CPs to AIG, promotes 20,356 officers

The Police Service Commission (PSC), yesterday, promoted a total of 20,356 officers to the next ranks. Among the officers promoted were nine Commissioners of Police (CP) to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG). Head of Press and Public Relations of the PSC, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, who made the disclosure in a statement, noted that nine Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) were promoted to the rank of CP.

The new Assistant Inspectors General are: Aminu Saleh Pai, former Commissioner of Police Kwara and Bayelsa State Commands; Dasuki Danbappa Galadanchi, former Commissioner of Police/ Executive Secretary, The Police Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society, Lagos and presently acting AIG Force CID Annex, Lagos; Okon Etim Ene, former Commissioner of Police Benue and Abia State Commands, CP SARS and currently CP Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Force Headquarters and Abang B. John, former Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command and presently Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command. Others are Joseph Gobum Mukan, former CP, Airport Command, Lagos and currently CP Rivers State; Aji Ali Janga, former CP Kaduna and Kogi State Commands and currently CP Sokoto; Mukaddas Mohammed Garba, presently CP Benue State Command; Habu Sani Ahmadu, CP Kano State and Imohimi D. Edgal, former Commissioner of Police Lagos and Akwa Ibom State Commands.

The nine DCPs promoted to CPs are Abubakar Adamau Alhaji, presently DCP Operations, Rivers State; Benjami Nebolisa Okolo, currently at the National Defence College, Abuja; Abdul-Yari Laffia Shuyamu, presently DCP, Finance and Administration, Taraba State Command; Oyediran Adesoye Oyeyemi, DCP State CIID Ebonyi; Samaila Shu’aibu Dikko, DCP State CIID Adamawa and Jimwan David Dazong, DCP Zonal CIID, Zone 12 Bauchi. Others are Monday Bala Kuryas, DCP Operations, Ondo State; Hussaini Rabiu, DCP Operations, Imo State and Rabi Umar, DCP, Force Education, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The Commission also approved the promotion of three Chief Superintendents to Assistant Commissioners of Police, 1577 Deputy Superintendents to Superintendents of Police and 2,293 Assistant Superintendents to Deputy Superintendents of Police. It also approved the promotion/confirmation of 7,283 unconfirmed Assistant Superintendents (ASP11) to Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP1), 9,072 Inspectors to Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP11) and 110 Inspectors promoted to Senior Inspectors.

Like this: Like Loading...