Police Commission extends Constable recruitment application deadline

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, ABUJA

The Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday, said it has extended the deadline for the ongoing 2022 Constables recruitment application by one month.

Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the Commission’s recruitment portaloriginallyscheduledto closedonMonday, September 26, will remain open to applicants until October 26. According to Ani, the development will “give enough time and accommodate all interested applicants”.

He added thus: “Eligible applicants who have been unable to apply are advised to take advantage of this extension. “The Commission is committed to ensuring that nobody interested in pursuing a career in the Nigeria Police Force will be denied the opportunity.

 

“The Commission will alsonotdeviatefromitsestablished policy of conducting a transparent andmeritdriven police recruitment based on definedrulesand regulations. Applications are free and at no cost.”

 

