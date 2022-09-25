News

Police Commission extends Constable recruitment application deadline

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Police Service Commission (PSC) Sunday, said it has extended the deadline for the ongoing 2022 Constables recruitment application by one month.

Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the Commission’s recruitment portal originally scheduled to closed on Monday, September 26, will remain open to applicants until October 26.

According to Ani, the development will “give enough time and accommodate all interested applicants”.

He added thus: “Eligible applicants who have been unable to apply are advised to take advantage of this extension.

“The Commission is committed to ensuring that nobody interested in pursuing a career in the Nigeria Police Force will  be denied the opportunity.

“The Commission will also not deviate from its established policy of conducting a transparent and merit driven police recruitment based on defined rules and regulations. Applications are free and at no cost.”

 

