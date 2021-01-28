News

Police Commission promotes 20, 356 officers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Comment(0)

…elevates 9 CPs to AIG

The Police Service Commission (PSC), on Thursday day,announced the promotion of a total of 20,356 officers to the next ranks.
Among the officers promoted were nine Commissioners of Police (CP) to the rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIG).
Head of Press and Public Relations of the PSC, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, who made the disclosure in a statement, noted that nine Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) were promoted to the rank of CP.
The new Assistant Inspectors General, according to Ani, are; Aminu Saleh Pai, former Commissioner of Police Kwara and Bayelsa States Command, former Force Quarter Master General and currently the Executive Secretary, The Police Multi Purpose Cooperative Society, Lagos; Dasuki Danbappa Galadanchi, former Commissioner of Police/Executive Secretary, The Police Multi Purpose Cooperative Society, Lagos and presently acting AIG Force CID Annex, Lagos; Okon Etim Ene, former Commissioner of Police Benue and Abia State Commands, CP SARS and currently CP Explosive Ordinance Disposal, (EOD) Force Headquarters and Abang B. John, former Commissioner of Police Akwa Ibom State Command and presently Commissioner of Police Anambra State Command.
Others are Joseph Gobum Mukan, Former CP, Airport Command, Lagos and currently CP Rivers State; Aji Ali Janga, former CP Kaduna and Kogi State Commands and currently CP Sokoto; Mukaddas Mohammed Garba, presently CP Benue State Command; Habu Sani Ahmadu, former CP, IGP Monitoring Unit; CP Intelligence, Force Headquarters and CP Bauchi State Command and presently CP Kano State and Imohimi D. Edgal, former Commissioner of Police Lagos and Akwa Ibom States Command.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

How Jarrod Glandt Went From Being in Debt To Becoming A Millionaire

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Jarrod Glandt has gone through a lot in his life. In his current apparition, he is known as an entrepreneurial icon: either for his work as the co-host of the Young Hustlers podcast, being a successful investor in Cardone Capital and the Hundy app, in addition to his investment in other business portfolios. […]
News

IGP: Presidential Panel, not Police, detaining Magu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed, says the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, is not being detained by the police and therefore not in police custody Mohammed said Magu is being detained by the Presidential Panel currently investigating him. Subsequently, Adamu has asked the lawyers […]
News Top Stories

NSIA boss: Recovered $311m Abacha’s loot used for infrastructure devt

Posted on Author Isa Abdulwahab

The Managing Director/ CEO, of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Dr. Uche Orji, yesterday said the sum of $311 million of the recovered loot from late Gen. Sani Abacha (rtd), has been handed over to the NSIA for deployment into on-going infrastructure projects by the investment agency. Orji, who confirmed receipt of the funds […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica