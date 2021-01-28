Police Commission promotes 20, 356 officers

…elevates 9 CPs to AIG

The Police Service Commission (PSC), on Thursday day,announced the promotion of a total of 20,356 officers to the next ranks.

Among the officers promoted were nine Commissioners of Police (CP) to the rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIG).

Head of Press and Public Relations of the PSC, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, who made the disclosure in a statement, noted that nine Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) were promoted to the rank of CP.

The new Assistant Inspectors General, according to Ani, are; Aminu Saleh Pai, former Commissioner of Police Kwara and Bayelsa States Command, former Force Quarter Master General and currently the Executive Secretary, The Police Multi Purpose Cooperative Society, Lagos; Dasuki Danbappa Galadanchi, former Commissioner of Police/Executive Secretary, The Police Multi Purpose Cooperative Society, Lagos and presently acting AIG Force CID Annex, Lagos; Okon Etim Ene, former Commissioner of Police Benue and Abia State Commands, CP SARS and currently CP Explosive Ordinance Disposal, (EOD) Force Headquarters and Abang B. John, former Commissioner of Police Akwa Ibom State Command and presently Commissioner of Police Anambra State Command.

Others are Joseph Gobum Mukan, Former CP, Airport Command, Lagos and currently CP Rivers State; Aji Ali Janga, former CP Kaduna and Kogi State Commands and currently CP Sokoto; Mukaddas Mohammed Garba, presently CP Benue State Command; Habu Sani Ahmadu, former CP, IGP Monitoring Unit; CP Intelligence, Force Headquarters and CP Bauchi State Command and presently CP Kano State and Imohimi D. Edgal, former Commissioner of Police Lagos and Akwa Ibom States Command.

