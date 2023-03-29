Police Commission promotes 24 CPs, 33 DCPs, others

The Police Service Com- mission (PSC), has approved the promotion of 24 Commissioners of Police, as well as 33 Deputy Commissioners of Police to the ranks of Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, and Commissioners of Police re- spectively.

This was as the organisation also announced the appointment of AIG Egbe-tokun Adeolu as a Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), who will be representing the South West Geopoliti- cal Zone of the Country.

According to a statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, DIG Egbetokun replaces DIG Johnson Kokumo who retired on March 15 this year.

“The Commission also approved the promotion of twenty four Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police and 33 Deputy Commissioners of Police to substantive Commissioners of Police. “The appointment and promotions were some of the highlights of the 19th Plenary Meeting of the Commission which held in Abuja on Tuesday, March 28th 2023 and presided over by Com- mission’s acting Chairman, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi JSC rtd.

Like this: Like Loading...