News

Police Commission promotes 332 CPs, DCPs, other senior officers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Comment(0)

…says Offices of AGF, IGP to decide Magu’s fate

The Police Service Commission (PSC), Thursday, announced the promotion of a total of 332 senior officers to the next ranks, as well as confirmation of the acting appointments of three Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) of Police.

While 24 Commissioners of Police (CPs) were promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), a total of 35 Deputy Commissioners of Police were elevated to the rank of CP.

The PSC, which made the disclosure in a statement by its spokesperson, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, said it declined the promotion of suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, pending clearance from the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (OAGF) and Minister of Justice, as well as that of the Inspector General of Police.

The development comes few days after reports of possible promotion of Magu, who is a CP, to the rank of AIG, surfaced online, forcing reactions from some individuals and groups, including the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to the statement, the decisions were the highpoints of the commission’s 12th plenary meeting held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Apart from the CPs and DCPs, the Commission also approved the elevation of 52 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) to DCPs, 46 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs) to Assistant Commissioners, 10 Superintendents of Police (SPs) to the next rank of CSP, among others.

“The Commission also approved the promotion of 24 Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police.

“The Commission, however, declined the promotion of CP, Ibrahim Magu, former Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) pending clearance from the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and the Office of the Inspector General of Police.

“Similarly the Commission approved the promotion of 35 Deputy Commissioners of Police, to the rank of Commissioners, 52 Assistant Commissioners of Police to Deputy Commissioners and 46 Chief Superintendents of Police to Assistant Commissioners.

“It also considered and approved the promotion of 10 Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents, 17 Deputy Superintendents of Police to Superintendents, 139 Assistant Superintendents of Police, whose names were skipped during the last promotion, to Deputy Superintendents and nine Inspectors to Assistant Superintendents of Police”, the PSC said.

The three DIGs, whose acting appointments were confirmed by the Commission, were: Tijanni Baba, who replaced rtd DIG Aminchi Samaila Baraya for North East; Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim, who replaced rtd DIG Ibrahim Larmode, North East and DIG Moses A. Jitoboh, who replaced rtd DIG Ogbizi Michael for South South.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Group raises the alarm over illegal drilling in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

The Association of Water Well Drilling Rig Owners & Practitioners (AWDROP) has alerted Ekiti State government over an indiscriminate drilling as being perpetrated by “unscrupulous self-acclaimed drillers” in the state.   Its National President, Mr. Michael Ale yesterday urged federal and the state governments to renew the fight against indiscriminate drilling by instituting penalty on […]
News Top Stories

Veterans warn FG against muzzling press freedom

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi  Abuja

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark World Press Freedom Day, some veterans of the media industry have warned the Federal Government against the current attempts to muzzle the media and curtail freedom of speech in the country.   A veteran journalist, human rights lawyer and former member of the House of […]
News

Beirut blast: ‘Casualties everywhere’

Posted on Author Reporter

*Hospitals struggle to cope as bloodied people walk streets *Death toll hits 100 “This is a catastrophe we have on our hands,” says a doctor at St George Hospital, less than a mile from the epicentre of the explosion at Beirut port. It is one of several hospitals in the Lebanese capital which was damaged […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica