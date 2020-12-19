News

Police Commission promotes 4 AIGs, CP

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Police Service Commission (PSC), Friday, announced the promotion of 4 Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) and one Commissioner to the substantive rank of Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIG).

The commission also elevated 13 Commissioners of Police to the rank of AIG. In a statement by its spokesperson, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, the PSC said the respective promotions were part of resolutions reached at the end of its 10th plenary meeting held yesterday. According to the statement, the new DIGs are expected to represent their geo-political zones in the Police Management Team.

The new DIGs are AIG Usman Alkali Baba, currently acting DIG Administration; AIG. Dan Mallam Mohammed, AIG in charge of Zone 13 Ukpo, Anambra State; AIG David Oyebanji Folawiyo, AIG in charge of Zone 17, Akure and CP. Joseph Egbunike, CP, Budget.

The 13 newly promoted AIG’s the statement added, are: CP Augunbiade Lasore, CP Kebbi State; CP Uche Anozie, retired, CP. Kenneth Ebrimson, also retired, CP. Undie J. Adie, CP. Osun State and CP. Olugbenga Adeyanju, CP. Adamawa State. Others are, CP. Johnson B. Kokumo presently CP Edo State; CP. Ajani O. Babatunde, Commandant Police College, Ikeja, CP. Olukolu Tairu Shina, retired; CP. Awunah N. Donald, former Force Public Relations Officer and currently Commandant Police Staff College Jos; CP. Hafiz Inuwa, CP. Delta State; CP Garba Baba Umar, CP Interpol; CP Omololu Bishi, CP. Armament; and CP Isaac O. Akinmoyede, presently CP Imo State.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

At least seven dead in Pakistan school attack

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least seven people have died after an explosion during a class at a religious school in Pakistan, police have said. Children of various age groups are among the dead, an officer at the scene told the BBC. Dozens of others were injured in the attack, which took place in the northern city of […]
News

El- Rufai’s adviser launches book on democracy without development

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A renowned political economist, development practitioner, governance expert and current Special Adviser on Research and Documentation to Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Dr. Omano Edigheji, is to launch his fourth academic book; Nigeria: Democracy without Development.   How to fix it. According to a statement yesterday, the public presentation of the book will […]
News

Compulsive internet use can cause emotional issues in teens

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in Australia said internet addiction in teenagers could lead to difficulty regulating emotions.   According to the findings of a new study published in the peer-reviewed journal ‘Emotion,’ compulsive internet use has more severe effects on “effortful” forms of emotion regulation such as difficulties pursuing life goals and understanding one’s emotions.   The paper […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: