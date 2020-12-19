Police Commission promotes 4 AIGs, CP

The Police Service Commission (PSC), Friday, announced the promotion of 4 Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) and one Commissioner to the substantive rank of Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIG).

The commission also elevated 13 Commissioners of Police to the rank of AIG. In a statement by its spokesperson, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, the PSC said the respective promotions were part of resolutions reached at the end of its 10th plenary meeting held yesterday. According to the statement, the new DIGs are expected to represent their geo-political zones in the Police Management Team.

The new DIGs are AIG Usman Alkali Baba, currently acting DIG Administration; AIG. Dan Mallam Mohammed, AIG in charge of Zone 13 Ukpo, Anambra State; AIG David Oyebanji Folawiyo, AIG in charge of Zone 17, Akure and CP. Joseph Egbunike, CP, Budget.

The 13 newly promoted AIG’s the statement added, are: CP Augunbiade Lasore, CP Kebbi State; CP Uche Anozie, retired, CP. Kenneth Ebrimson, also retired, CP. Undie J. Adie, CP. Osun State and CP. Olugbenga Adeyanju, CP. Adamawa State. Others are, CP. Johnson B. Kokumo presently CP Edo State; CP. Ajani O. Babatunde, Commandant Police College, Ikeja, CP. Olukolu Tairu Shina, retired; CP. Awunah N. Donald, former Force Public Relations Officer and currently Commandant Police Staff College Jos; CP. Hafiz Inuwa, CP. Delta State; CP Garba Baba Umar, CP Interpol; CP Omololu Bishi, CP. Armament; and CP Isaac O. Akinmoyede, presently CP Imo State.”

Like this: Like Loading...