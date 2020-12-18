Police Commission promotes 4 AIGs, CPs to DIG rank

…13 CPs to AIG, 23 DCPs to CP, 29 ACPs, others

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC), Friday, announced the promotion of four Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) and one Commissioner to the substantive rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG).

The Commission also elevated 13 Commissioners of Police to the rank of AIGs.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, the PSC said the respective promotions were part of resolutions reached at the end of its 10th plenary meeting, which held on Friday.

According to the statement, the new DIGs are expected to represent their geo-political zones in the Police Management Team.

The new DIGs are: AIG Usman Alkali Baba, currently acting DIG Administration; AIG. Dan Mallam Mohammed, AIG in charge of Zone 13 Ukpo, Anambra State; AIG David Oyebanji Folawiyo, AIG in charge of Zone 17, Akure and CP. Joseph Egbunike, CP, Budget.

The 13 newly promoted AIGs the statement added, are: CP Augunbiade Lasore, CP Kebbi State; CP Uche Anozie, retired, CP. Kenneth Ebrimson, also retired, CP. Undie J. Adie, CP. Osun State and CP. Olugbenga Adeyanju, CP. Adamawa State.

Others are, CP. Johnson B. Kokumo presently CP Edo State; CP. Ajani O. Babatunde, Commandant Police College, Ikeja, CP. Olukolu Tairu Shina, retired; CP. Awunah N. Donald, former Force Public Relations Officer and currently Commandant Police Staff College Jos; CP. Hafiz Inuwa, CP. Delta State; CP Garba Baba Umar, CP Interpol; CP Omololu Bishi, CP. Armament; and CP Isaac O. Akinmoyede, presently CP Imo State.

The 23 Deputy Commissioners of Police promoted to the next rank of Commissioners of Police; are; DCP Godwin Akor Job, retired erstwhile DCP, Administration Abia State Command; Abimbola Adebola Shokoya, DCP OPS, Kwara; DCP Christopher Owolabi, DCP Administration, Bauchi; Olubunmi Osoka, DCP, OPS, Benue; Attahiru Isa, retired; DCP Yekini Adio Ayoku, DCP Administration, Zone 6, Calaba and Olufu Tony Adejoh; DCP Ops, Ebonyi.

Others promoted to Commissioners of Police are DCP Ari Mohammed Ali, DCP Ops, Lagos, Mamman Sanda Umar; Aliyu Adamu and Haladu Musa Ros-Amson among others.

