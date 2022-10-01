Police Commission Promotes 417 Senior Officers To Next Ranks

…appoints 2 new DIGs

The Police Service Commission (PSC), Friday, said it has approved the promotion of four hundred and seventeen (417) senior police officers to the next ranks. The commission also appointed two new Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) of Police to fill existing vacancies. Head of Press and Public Relations of the commission, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the decisions were the highpoints of the 15th Plenary Meeting of the Commission holding in Abuja, and presided over by the acting Chairman, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, JSC (rtd). According to Ani, the PSC also approved promotion examinations for police officers scheduled to start from next year in line with the public service rules. “The Commission also approved the appointment of AIG Bello A. Sadiq, currently AIG Zone 1, Kano and AIG Dandaura Mustapha, AIG Zone 4, Makurdi, to the substantive rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police.

“The Commission further approved the promotion of twelve Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police,” Ani noted. Further approval was given for the promotion of two hundred and eighty six Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents. “The Commission also approved the setting up of the Police Promotion Examination Board. The 11-Member Board will have a representative of the Nigeria Police Force, who must not be below the rank of a Deputy Inspector General of Police,” the commission stated.

