Police Commission Promotes 417 Senior Officers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comments Off on Police Commission Promotes 417 Senior Officers

The Police Service Commission (PSC), Friday, said it has approved the promotion of 417 senior police officers to the next ranks,

This was even as the Commission appointed two new Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) of Police, to fill existing vacancies.

Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the decisions were the highpoints of the 15th Plenary Meeting of the Commission holding in Abuja, and presided over by the acting Chairman, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, JSC (rtd).

According to Ani, the PSC also approved promotion examinations for Police Officers scheduled to start from next year, in line with the Public Service Rules.

 

