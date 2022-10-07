News

Police Commission promotes 42 senior officers to CP rank

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Police Service Commission (PSC), Friday, said it has approved the promotion of 40 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to the substantive rank of Commissioner of Police (CP).

This was as the Commission also approved accelerated promotion for two Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) due to existing vacancy in the medical cadre.

A statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, said the new Commissioners of Police were promoted after an interactive session/interview with the Commission in Plenary presided over by the Acting Chairman, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi JSC (rtd).

“The Commission also approved the promotion of CP Abdul Yari Lafia and CP Rudouf Echebi to the rank of Assistant Inspector General.

“The date of promotion of CP Yari, who was until his elevation, Commissioner of Police, Training, was earlier considered and adjusted by the Commission which qualified him for promotion.

“The leadership of the Commission also paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Police Affairs Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi and visited the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba on Wednesday at the Force Headquarters, Abuja,” Ani said.

 

Our Reporters

