News Top Stories

Police commission promotes AIG, CP, 167 SPs, others

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Police Service Commission (PSC), yesterday said it had approved the promotion of 175 senior police officers to the next ranks. It, however, stood down the elevation of a total of 112 other officers, over what it claimed, was the failure of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, to attach the presidential directive for the creation of new departments, as well as additional zonal commands.

It will be recalled that the Force Headquarters had, a few months ago, announced a major reorganisation, which included full autonomy for the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), as well as establishment of five additional zonal command headquarters.

The breakdown of the promotion showed that an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) was promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG); one Commissioner of Police to AIG, while 167 Superintendents got elevated to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police.

The disclosure was made in a statement by the head, press and public relations of the PSC, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani. The statement reads: “The decisions were part of the highpoints of the 9th Plenary Meeting of the Commission which held in Abuja on Monday and Tuesday, September 28th and 29th, 2020 and presided over by Commission Chairman, retired Inspector General of Police, Musiliu Smith.

“The Commission promoted one Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Sanusi Lemu to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG, to replace retired DIG Abdulmajid Ali, representing the North Central.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

16 LGAs field officers dump Osun PDP guber aspirant

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

About16 members of local government coordinators/field officers, including two apex members of his campaign vessel: ‘Idera De Movement’, have dumped a former governorship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi.     It was gathered that the former members allegedly dumped Ogunbiyi and switched over to another aspirant, Senator […]
News

Ayu, Ortom fault Buhari on rail line construction to Niger

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Former Senate President and one-time Minister of Environment in the President Olusegun Obasanjo administration, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu and Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Monday faulted the construction of the rail line from Kano to Niger Republic by the President Mohammadu Buhari-led government.   Rather, they suggested that the money should have been channelled to […]
News Top Stories

2021-2023 MTEF: Senate threatens zero allocation to defaulting agencies

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Senate, yesterday, threatened to give zero budgetary allocation to agencies of government that failed to appear before its Committee on Finance and National Planning at the ongoing five-day stakeholders’ interactive session on the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP). Issuing the threat at the opening session of the interactive hearing, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: