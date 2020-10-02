Police commission promotes AIG, CP, 167 SPs, others

…stands down elevation of 112 others

The Police Service Commission (PSC), Friday, said it had approved the promotion of 175 senior police officers to the next ranks.

It, however, stood down the elevation of a total of 112 other officers, over what it claimed, was the failure of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, to attach the presidential directive for the creation of new departments, as well as additional zonal commands.

It will be recalled that the Force Headquarters had, a few months ago, announced a major reorganisation, which included full autonomy for the Force Intelligence Bureau, as well as establishment of five additional zonal command headquarters.

The breakdown of the promotion showed that an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) was promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG); one Commissioner of Police to AIG, while 167 Superintendents got elevated to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police.

The disclosure was made in a statement by the head, press and public relations of the PSC, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani.

“The decisions were part of the highpoints of the 9th Plenary Meeting of the Commission which held in Abuja on Monday and Tuesday, September 28 and 29 and presided over by Commission Chairman, retired Inspector General of Police, Musiliu Smith.

“The Commission promoted one Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Sanusi Lemu to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG, to replace retired DIG Abdulmajid Ali, representing the North Central.

“It also approved the promotion of one Commissioner of Police, CP. Mustapha Dandaura, former CP Anambra and Rivers States to the substantive rank of an Assistant Inspector General of Police.

“Also promoted were 167 Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents, three Deputy Superintendents of Police to Superintendents, two Assistant Superintendents of Police to Deputy Superintendents and four Inspectors to Assistant Superintendents,” Ani said.

He explained that the non-attachment of a presidential directive backing a recent reorganisation in the structure of the Police Forced, necessitated the Commission’s action to stand down other promotions

