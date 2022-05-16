News

Police Commission Promotes Magu, 7 others AIGs

…approves 2 DIGs, Promotes 23 DCPs to CP rank, others

The Police Service Commission (PSC), has approved the promotion of suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, and seven other Commissioners of Police to the rank of Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police.

Apart from confirming John Ogbonnaya Amadi as a substantive Deputy Inspector General of Police, the Commission also approved the appointment of Zama Bala Senchi as DIG.

Head of Press and Public Relations of the PSC, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, who made the disclosure in a statement, Monday, said the approvals were given at the end of plenary meeting, which began on Wednesday, May 11.

The Commission also approved the promotion of 23 Deputy Commissioners to the next rank of Commissioner of Police; 31 Assistant Commissioners to Deputy Commissioners of Police and 63 Chief Superintendents of Police promoted to Assistant Commissioners of Police.

“The Plenary Meeting which began on Wednesday, May 11 2022 was presided over by Alhaji Musiliu Smith, Chairman of the Commission and former Inspector General of Police. DIG Amadi, currently acting, replaced late DIG Joseph Egbunike and will be representing the South East in the Force Management team while DIG Senchi was the most senior in the AIG cadre,” Ani said

Other decisions taken by the Commission at the Plenary, according to the spokesperson, were the promotion of 57 deputy Superintendents of Police earlier skipped when their mates were promoted to the next rank of Superintendents.

 

 

