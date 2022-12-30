News

Police Commission suspends alleged killer Police officer

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Police Service Commission (PSC), yesterday, said it has approved the suspension of ASP Drambi Vandi (AP/no 134901), who allegedly shot and killed a female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, on Christmas Day in Aja area of Lagos State. Spokesperson for the commission, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, who conveyed this in a statement, noted that the suspension was “with immediate effect”. According to him: “The Commission also directed that the final investigation into the matter is concluded to enable the Commission take fur-ther necessary action.

“The Commission in a letter to the Inspector General of Police signed by the acting Chairman Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi JSC rtd stated that the Commission has carefully examined the facts of the case, observations and recommendation with respect to allegations against the officer and granted approval for the suspension of the officer from duty with immediate effect.” This was as he further disclosed that the letter entitled “Re-Request of Suspension from Duty: AP/ NO 134901 ASP DRAMBI Vandi ” with reference No. AP 134901/ fs/FHQ/ABJ/9, was dated 28th December 2022.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

A’Ibom gov’s name removed from fraud charge against NBA president

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, has ordered the removal of the name of Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State from the N1.4 billion money laundering charge filed against the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Paul Usoro, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Usoro is currently facing a 10-count […]
News

Ex-APC scribe to Obaseki: Be wary of Supreme Court’s verdict

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

A former Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Comrade Godwin Erahon yesterday warned Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu to be wary of the fate of the Action Alliance (AA) candidate in Imo State over the recent Supreme Court verdict. He said Obaseki was being surrounded by swindlers, […]
News

Akeredolu warns APC against denying South 2023 presidency

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) against denying the South the 2023 presidency. The Southern Governors’ Forum Chairman insisted on the region producing President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor. In a statement titled: ‘Our party, APC, must tread the path of equity’; the governor said it would be disingenuous for anyone […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica