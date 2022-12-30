Police Commission suspends alleged killer Police officer

The Police Service Commission (PSC), yesterday, said it has approved the suspension of ASP Drambi Vandi (AP/no 134901), who allegedly shot and killed a female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, on Christmas Day in Aja area of Lagos State. Spokesperson for the commission, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, who conveyed this in a statement, noted that the suspension was “with immediate effect”. According to him: “The Commission also directed that the final investigation into the matter is concluded to enable the Commission take fur-ther necessary action.

“The Commission in a letter to the Inspector General of Police signed by the acting Chairman Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi JSC rtd stated that the Commission has carefully examined the facts of the case, observations and recommendation with respect to allegations against the officer and granted approval for the suspension of the officer from duty with immediate effect.” This was as he further disclosed that the letter entitled “Re-Request of Suspension from Duty: AP/ NO 134901 ASP DRAMBI Vandi ” with reference No. AP 134901/ fs/FHQ/ABJ/9, was dated 28th December 2022.

