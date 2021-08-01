Police Commission suspends Super Cop Abba Kyari

Following recommendation of the Inspector-General of Police, the Police Service Commission(PSC) has suspended a Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari over his alleged involvement in a $1.1 million loot by internet fraudster Husspuppi.

Kyari, who is Head, Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Force, was suspended in a statement by Head Press and Public Relations of PSC, Ikechukwu Ani.

It said his suspension took effect from Saturday, July 31 and subsists pending the outcome of the investigation in respect of his indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States.

The Commission also directed the IGP to furnish it with information on further development on the matter for necessary further action.

“The Commission’s decision which was conveyed in a letter with reference, PSC/POL/D/153/vol/V/138 to the Inspector General of Police today, Sunday, August 1, was signed by Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court and PSC Commissioner 1 and the Commission’s Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a retired IGP, who is currently on leave,” Ani said.

Like this: Like Loading...