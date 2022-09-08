News Top Stories

Police Commission to IG: We’re only body empowered to recruit constables

The last may not have been heard of the cold war between the Police Service Commission (PSC), and the Force Headquarters, as the former has restated that it remains the only institution empowered by the Constitution to undertake recruitment of the rank-and-file (constables) into the Police Force. New Telegraph reports that the dispute between the PSC, and the Force Headquarters, over the appropriate authority responsible for recruitment exercise, had necessitated a court action for interpretation of extant laws.

The development has also affected the smooth implementation of a presidential order for the recruitment of 10, 000 Constables for a certain period. In a statement, yesterday, by the Head, Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, the PSC insisted that: “The Commission is the only legal body charged with the responsibilities of recruitment into all the three entry points in the Nigeria Police Force, Constable, Cadet Inspector and Cadet Assistant Superintendents of Police.”

While disclosing that at least 60,000 applications have so far been received from interested youths, the Commission announced that the recruitment portal will close on the 16th of this month. Ani said: “The Commission wishes to state that its recruitment portal which opened on Monday 15th August, 2022 is still running with over 60,000 applications already received. “The portal will close on the 26th of September 2022. Interested Nigerians should continue to avail themselves of this opportunity to pursue a career in the Nigeria Police Force.

“The Commission has no intention to abdicate its constitutional mandate to recruit Nigerians into the Police Force. “The Plenary will also consider promotion examinations for Police Officers in line with the provisions of the Public Service Rules and to ensure that merit is entrenched in the conduct of Police promotions. “The Commission will continue to work to improve the overall performance in the Nigeria Police and will also continue to provide the necessary platform for collaboration between the two agencies of government.”

 

