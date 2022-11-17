News

Police Commission: We’ve treated 18 dismissed officers’ petitions, reinstated 10

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has said it has considered the appeals and petitions made by 18 dismissed officers, and approved the reinstatement of 10 of them.

The Commission also approved the conversion of the dismissal of two officers to retirement and rejected the appeals of six others for lack of merit.

A statement, Thursday, by the Head of Press and Public Relations of the PSC, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, reads: “The Commission took the decision at its 17th Plenary Meeting which ended in Abuja on Friday 11th November 2022 and presided over by its acting Chairman, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, JSC (rtd).

“The Commission also approved the conversion of 301 ICT professionals to General Duty. It had earlier approved the Special Promotion of CSP Daniel Amah to the next rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police for his exemplary conduct in rejecting a bribe of $200,000 in the course of his duty as the Divisional Police Officer in Bompai, Kano State. CSP Amah was also presented with an Honesty and Integrity Service Award and a cash gift of one million naira.

“The Plenary Meeting also approved the promotion of 48 staff of the Commission.

“Acting Chairman of the Commission, Justice Ogunbiyi said the Commission will continue to ensure that appeals and petitions by aggrieved or dismissed Police Officers will be treated with dispatch so that no Police Officer is unjustly punished as a result of unnecessary delay. She also noted that promotions of staff of the Commission will remain prompt and regular but called for reciprocity from the staff by improved commitment in the discharge of their duties.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Unpaid allowances: PASAN threatens to shut down rivers Assembly

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harco urt

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) yesterday threatened to shut down the Rivers State House of Assembly for not paying their allowances for the past four years.   The National President of the association, Comrade Mohammed Usman, who spoke to newsmen in Port Harcourt, decried the failure of the leadership of the Rivers State […]
News

Bagudu signs N189bn budget for 2022

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

Kebbi State governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has assented to the 2022 Appropriation Act of N189 billion after the passage by the State House of Assembly with little modifications. The governor signed the budget at the Council Chamber, Government House, Birnin Kebbi when it was presented to him by the Speaker of the House of […]
News

Reps request details of crude oil production, revenue generated by NUPRC

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The House of Representatives Tuesday requested for details of crude oil production from October 2021 to March, 2022, with a view to determining the revenue accrued to the Federation through Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC). The investigative hearing on the ‘Revenue Monitoring Exercise’ was held at the instance of the House committee on finance, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica