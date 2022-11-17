Police Commission: We’ve treated 18 dismissed officers’ petitions, reinstated 10

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has said it has considered the appeals and petitions made by 18 dismissed officers, and approved the reinstatement of 10 of them.

The Commission also approved the conversion of the dismissal of two officers to retirement and rejected the appeals of six others for lack of merit.

A statement, Thursday, by the Head of Press and Public Relations of the PSC, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, reads: “The Commission took the decision at its 17th Plenary Meeting which ended in Abuja on Friday 11th November 2022 and presided over by its acting Chairman, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, JSC (rtd).

“The Commission also approved the conversion of 301 ICT professionals to General Duty. It had earlier approved the Special Promotion of CSP Daniel Amah to the next rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police for his exemplary conduct in rejecting a bribe of $200,000 in the course of his duty as the Divisional Police Officer in Bompai, Kano State. CSP Amah was also presented with an Honesty and Integrity Service Award and a cash gift of one million naira.

“The Plenary Meeting also approved the promotion of 48 staff of the Commission.

“Acting Chairman of the Commission, Justice Ogunbiyi said the Commission will continue to ensure that appeals and petitions by aggrieved or dismissed Police Officers will be treated with dispatch so that no Police Officer is unjustly punished as a result of unnecessary delay. She also noted that promotions of staff of the Commission will remain prompt and regular but called for reciprocity from the staff by improved commitment in the discharge of their duties.”

