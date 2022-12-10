News

Police, community debunk rumoured abduction of babies in Anambra hospital

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nkpologwu Community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State has denied the news making the rounds that foiur babies were stolen from a hospital in the town yesterday by unknown gunmen. The Anambra State Police Command has also dismissed the information as mere rumour. Mainstream and online media went agog on Thursday, December 8, that babies were abducted from certain National Medical Centre, a hospital in Nkpologwu, in the late hours of Wednesday,December 7.

The information generated tension and concern across the state. But the police command, in a statement by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ikenga Tochukwu, said that the command was not aware of any such incident, where four babies were stolen from any hospital in the state, not even in Nkpologwu. The statement urged the general public to discountenance the information, and go about their normal businesses. Also in a swift reaction, the President General of Nkpologwu Progressive Union (NPU), Dr. Ferdinand Ezei- ruka, described the news as a fallacy that has no basis. According to the PG; “Such thing did not happen in my community.

Nkpologwu is a small town; any such thing that happens will spread quickly. So, it did not happen. Nkpologwu is a peaceful town; this kind of rumoured development does not happen here. The Medical Director of the said hospital is my friend. There is no way such thing would happen without him relaying the information to me. When contacted, the Chief Medical Director of the National Medical Centre, Nkpologwu, Dr. Stanley Izuehie, he also debunked the rumour, describing it as the handwork of mischief makers, who do not wish Nkpologwu community and the society well.

He, however, said that an incident happened two weeks ago when robbers came to the hospital, and were snatching handsets from patients. He said that the rubbers quickly ran away when they sighted security operatives advancing towards the hospital. “This information making waves that armed robbers stormed National Medical Center and took 4 babies is unfounded, untrue, and malicious,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Don’t turn Christmas into carnal jamboree – Kaigama

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama has advised Nigeria not to turn Christmas, which is the birth of Jesus Christ, into a carnival or a jamboree. Kaigama at a Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols organised jointly by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) and Voice of Nigeria […]
News

‘Why Nigerian real estate investors eye other African countries’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Why Nigerian real estate investors eye opportunities in other African countries Experts have explained why real estate investors eye opportunities in other markets across Africa, targeting buildings and landed properties. Tade Cash, managing director/CEO, Wealth Island Properties (WIP), a real estate development company, told journalists at an event the company hosted in recognition of their […]
News

#End SARS: We’ll not pass 2021 budget without compensation for victims – Gbajabiamila 

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabimila has vowed that the lower chamber will not approve the 2021 Appropriation Bill if adequate provisions are not made for victims of police brutality and impunity.   He also assured that the House would include in the budget the financial implications of agreements reached between the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica