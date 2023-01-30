…Police complete trainings for explosive disposal operatives

Ahead of the February, and March general elections, the Force Headquarters said it has “effectively concluded the training of its officers attached to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal – Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) Unit”.

Force Public Relations Officer( FPRO), CSPOlumuyiwa Adejobi, made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday. The statement reads: “The training which discussed established protocols for safe explosives disposal and preventive measures ahead of the 2023 General Elections was approved by the Inspector- General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, NEAPS, fdc, CFR, as part of his vision to ensure strategic and timely training and retraining of police officers, particularly those with dynamic specialisations.

“Upon conclusion of the training and quarterly conference of Commanders and heads of EOD formations across the country, where the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Unit, CP ZannahShettima, representedthe IGP, at the EOD Annex Office, Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja-Lagos State, there was the distributionof somecontemporary gadgetsdonatedbytheUnited Nations’MineActionService (UNMAS), and United States Nuclear SmugglingDetection and Deterrence (US NSDD), and others procured through theSpecialIntervention Fund of the IGP to bases, sub-bases and other operational formations of EOD. “The gadgets include Pack Eye Back Pack Radiation Detectors, Electronic Control Measure Frequency Jammers, Thermo Scientific RIIDEye, Viken Detection Nighthawk, ThermoScientificFirstDefender, andF3Mine Lab-DeepMinedetectors”, the Force spokesperson said

