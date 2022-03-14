Police condole with families of 13 persons burnt in Kwara auto crash

The Kwara State Police Command has condoled with families of 13 persons burnt beyond recognition in an auto crash that happened on Saturday at Lasoju, along the Ogbomoso-Ilorin Express way in Kwara State. The state Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), SP. AjayiOkasanmi, said this in a statement in Ilorin. Hesaidthattheaccidentinvolved a fully loaded commercial Hummer bus heading to Katsina in Katsina State and an articulated vehicle loaded with cement. Okasanmi said: “Preliminary investigationrevealedthattheHummer bus coming from Lagos was driving against traffic at the above mentioned point, and in the process it had a head on collision with the oncoming truck.” Headdedthat13passengersof the commercial bus were burnt beyond recognition, six others that were seriously injured are presently receiving treatment at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Ilorin. “Consequent upon the condition of the dead bodies, public health officials and the families of the victim’s requested from the police command thatthevictimsbereleased tothemfor massburial, the process of which was ongoingasatthetimeof thispressrelease,” the PPRO said. He therefore advised road users to always obey road traffic signs and avoid over speeding at all times.

