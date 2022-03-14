Police condole with families of 13 persons burnt in Kwara auto crash

The Kwara State Police Command has condoled with families of 13 persons burnt beyond recognition in an auto crash that happened on Saturday at Lasoju, along the Ogbomoso-Ilorin Express way in Kwara State. The state Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), SP. AjayiOkasanmi, said this in a statement in Ilorin. Hesaidthattheaccidentinvolved a fully loaded commercial Hummer bus heading to Katsina in Katsina State and an articulated vehicle loaded with cement. Okasanmi said: “Preliminary investigationrevealedthattheHummer bus coming from Lagos was driving against traffic at the above mentioned point, and in the process it had a head on collision with the oncoming truck.” Headdedthat13passengersof the commercial bus were burnt beyond recognition, six others that were seriously injured are presently receiving treatment at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Ilorin. “Consequent upon the condition of the dead bodies, public health officials and the families of the victim’s requested from the police command thatthevictimsbereleased tothemfor massburial, the process of which was ongoingasatthetimeof thispressrelease,” the PPRO said. He therefore advised road users to always obey road traffic signs and avoid over speeding at all times.
Related Articles
Magistrates protest 24-month unpaid salaries in Calabar
Magistrates in Cross River State on Monday protested at the governor’s office in Calabar over non-payment of their 24 months salaries. The Magistrates who came from the 18 local government areas of the state blocked the second gate leading to the governor’s office. They carried placards with inscriptions such as ‘No Bliss, no blush, […]
#EndSars: Teenage detainee may get bail for her baby’s sake
Ondo State government has agreed to the release of an 18-year-old girl, Kemisola Ogunniyi, being detained for her alleged role during the #End- SARS protest that rocked different parts of the country last October. The state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Charles Titiloye, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, however, said […]
Two abducted Chinese freed in Ogun
The two Chinese nationals abducted from their farm in Oba town in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State last week Wednesday have regained their freedom. It was learnt that an unspecified amount of money was paid before the release by their captors on Tuesday evening. The abductors of the Chinese nationals reportedly […]
