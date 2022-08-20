News

Police confirm 2 dead in Lagos church stampede

Police in Lagos has confirmed two people dead in a stampede at the venue of a prayer service at a church at Ikotun Idimu Road in the State. The incident was said to had occurred at Ewenla Street, off Ikotun-Idimu Road on Thursday when people went to pray.

Confirming the story, the State Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said two persons died during the stampede and several others sustained injuries. Hundeyinsaidthosewhosustainedinjurieswereatthehospital receiving treatments, while the remains of those who died have been deposited at the mortuary.

A member of the church who attended the prayer service which holds on the third Thursday of every month said that the service usually attracts a massive crowd of worshippers. She added that trouble started after the crowd waiting for the second service scrambled to enter the venue immediately after the first service ended without allowing the first set of worshippers to exit the venue, leading to a stampede.

 

